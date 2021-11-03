Super Quiz: Board Games

You buy properties and build houses and hotels on them.

You try to reach the top square by climbing ladders.

You use tiles to form words on a 15-by-15 grid of squares.

The board has 16 spaces per side, and on each side are two "slides."

The board is divided into six continents and 42 territories.

The board represents an island and is composed of hexagonal tiles.

The object is to determine who murdered the game's victim.

The object is to capture the opponent's flag.