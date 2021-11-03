Trotter named next Jones Center president, CEO; Clifford to transition to board role

SPRINGDALE -- Terri Trotter will be the Jones Center's next president and chief executive officer when Ed Clifford transitions out of the position next year.

Clifford, who joined the Jones Trust Board in 2011 and became the president of the Jones Center in 2012, will remain in the role until early 2022, when he will assume a new position on the board.

The center announced the leadership shift Wednesday in a news release.

"He has led the transformation of the center's business operations and has begun repositioning the center as a major attraction for Northwest Arkansas," the release states. "Clifford has also fostered revitalization of the Centers for Nonprofit facilities in Springdale and Rogers, which are significant contributors to the social fabric of the region."

Trotter worked at the Walton Arts Center in several capacities, including chief operating officer, from 1998 to 2014.

She since has served as president and chief executive officer of the Sun Valley Center for the Arts in Sun Valley, Idaho, and as president and chief executive officer of the Midland Center for the Arts in Midland, Mich., where she currently works.

She joins the Jones Center as it works to fund renovations of its entire 52-acre campus near downtown Springdale.

A 2020 Walton Family Foundation Design Excellence Grant paid for the redesign. Initial plans for a reimagined campus were unveiled in July.