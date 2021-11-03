UNDER THE RADAR: Joe T. Robinson’s G’Kyson Wright

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Joe T. Robinson’s G’Kyson Wright.

Class: 2022

Position: Athlete

Size: 5-10, 180 pounds

Stats: In nine games, he has completed 15 of 26 passes for 153 yards and 3 touchdowns, and rushed 34 times for 261 yards and 5 touchdowns. Wright also has 24 receptions for 484 yards and 7 touchdowns, 68 return yards, 19 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 2 interceptions and 1 pass breakup.

Academics: 3.9 GPA, 22 ACT

Interest: Numerous DII and FCS schools

Defensive coordinator/ strength coach Brian Maupin:

“G’Kyson is one of those kids that can do it all. He’s a natural athlete. He plays for our baseball team. He’s just kind of that kid that’s good at everything. You’re talking about a guy with the ability to throw for 100 (yards), run for 100 and receive for 100 and might get you an interception and a punt return all in the same game. A kid that really effects the game in so many different ways.

“He plays receiver, running back, quarterback, corner, punt returner. He can play it all and he has played it all this season.”