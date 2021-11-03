Victims of fiery train-vehicle crash in Clay County identified

Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller on Wednesday identified the two people who were killed when a train struck their vehicle on Oct. 24.

A news release from Miller named Ova Conway, 50, of Corning and Aaron Woodruff, 65, of Neelyville, Mo., as the victims. It was not immediately apparent who was driving at the time of the collision.

Conway and Woodruff were in a 2012 Chevrolet headed northwest on Clay County 181 around 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 24, according to a preliminary crash report from the county sheriff’s office. Authorities said the vehicle failed to yield to an oncoming northbound train and was struck.

The train pushed the vehicle north down the track, and the vehicle became engulfed in flames after the train came to a stop, according to the report.

Deputies described conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.