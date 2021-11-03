Voters approve tax measures in Little Rock, Pulaski County Special districts

Voters on Tuesday approved plans by the Little Rock and Pulaski County Special school districts to refinance current bond debt and issue new bonds to raise millions of dollars for campus construction projects.

VIEW: Election results

The complete but uncertified vote on the Little Rock proposal to extend the levy of 12.4 debt service mills by 19 years, to 2052, to raise $300 million for two new schools and other projects was:

For5,736

Against1,866

The complete but uncertified vote on the Pulaski County Special district's proposal to refinance its current debt and issue new bonds to generate $80 million for school expansions and remodels was:

For1,559

Against871

Neither of the proposals in the two districts call for an increase in the annual tax rates, but in the case of the Little Rock district, property owners will pay the same tax amounts beyond what would have been the 2033 expiration date of the 12.4 debt service mills.

"This is a win for our city, and it shows that our voters -- whether or not they have children in the district -- believe 'in the power of us' and that we are 'One LRSD," a jubilant Little Rock School Board President Vicki Hatter said late Tuesday, reciting phrases that district leaders and community organizers have used over time to build unity in the capital city school system.

"It's really wonderful that people thought about the kids and turned out," said Linda Remele, School Board president for the Pulaski County Special School District. "The kids are the winners."

The plan for construction in the Little Rock district includes a replacement school for Cloverdale Middle on the site of the now vacant McClellan High, a commitment made in a settlement to a federal lawsuit. The new school would serve kindergarten through eighth grade, replacing Meadowcliff and Baseline elementaries along with Cloverdale, which was built in 1956.

The Cloverdale replacement on the Geyer Springs property is the district's top construction priority, Superintendent Mike Poore has said. The project has already been designed by architects in consultation with teachers, students and community members, and it could be started in early 2022.

Some of the other planned projects are a new 1,200-seat traditional high school in northwest Little Rock adjacent to Pinnacle View Middle School, and replacement classrooms for the portable buildings at Central High.

The projects include a field house at Central; auditorium upgrades at Central, Parkview High and Dunbar Middle schools; a refurbished science wing at Hall High; new roofs for 10 schools; and new windows, LED lighting and flooring at locations throughout the school system.

The 21,000-student Little Rock district has asked voters twice before -- in 2017 and 2020 -- for the extended millage, but the proposal was defeated. Both requests came during the period when the district was operating under state control without a locally elected School Board. The current nine-member Little Rock board was elected last November and December.

There was no known organized opposition to either the Little Rock or Pulaski County Special district millage proposals.

"In many ways, this victory was the culmination of our fight to regain local control of the district, " Little Rock School Board member Ali Noland said Tuesday. "It shows that the community was always ready to support our schools; they simply wanted to have a meaningful say in how their tax money would be spent. Now that Little Rock has elected a very involved and hands-on School Board, the voters were clearly excited to invest in the future of the district."

Skip Rutherford, a former Little Rock School Board president, a longtime observer of the district's operations and dean emeritus of the University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service, called Tuesday's 75.45% favorable vote "the most significant and impactful election win for the ... district since voters approved an 8-mill increase in 1990."

"Superintendent Mike Poore and the locally controlled Little Rock School Board deserve great credit," Rutherford said.

Little Rock School Board member Greg Adams, who served on the millage campaign committee, said earlier Tuesday that he was encouraged by widespread community support for the district's proposal and by the positive comments about the millage extension that he was seeing on social media.

"I just think this would be huge," Adams said about what the millage extension can do for the district when paired with across-the-board employee pay raises that were approved last week.

The campaign, which hired the Think Rubix company for assistance, consisted in part of promotional postcards mailed to high-frequency voters, billboards and yard signs in strategic locations, distribution of door-hangers and a reliance on spreading information about the plan through social media networks.

Mac Bell and Ryan Davis served as co-chairmen of the committee. Committee member Gary Smith, a Little Rock businessman, spearheaded the fundraising, generating at least $70,000. Adams called Smith "a hero" in that effort.

The Pulaski County Special district proposal called for restructuring existing debt and issuing new bonds -- financed by the district's 14.8 debt service mill rate -- without extending the levy of the current 14.8 debt service tax mills beyond the 2048 expiration date.

The plan received 64% voter approval.

The district's restructured debt will enable it to raise $80 million for projects that include the construction of an arena at Mills High School, the expansion of Joe T. Robinson High and Baker Elementary schools, and the renovations of Harris and College Station elementary schools.

District leaders called this year's annual renewal of the district's overall 40.7-mill school tax and restructuring of its three existing bonds important for "the continued efforts of equity and excellence."

"PCSSD is grateful for the voters who showed up today and who showed up last week to vote in the annual school election," Superintendent Charles McNulty said in a statement. "Thanks to your approval of this ballot initiative, we can now move forward on our master plans to make improvements across the District. This is a major win for our students, staff and stakeholders."

The district has offered to build the Mills arena as a partial remedy to a finding by a federal judge earlier this year that the district skimped in the building of Mills as compared with construction of the new Robinson Middle School. Mills is in a lower-income area with a more heavily Black population than Robinson, which is in more affluent and predominantly white west Pulaski County.

The Pulaski County Special district's plan is to retire that restructured and new debt with the money generated by the system's existing 14.8 debt service mills -- without extending the levy of those mills beyond the already established 2048 expiration date.

Also on Tuesday, Pulaski County Special district voters elected Heather B. Smith to the School Board's Zone 3 seat, replacing Remele, and chose Laurel Tait for the board's Zone 7 seat, replacing Brian Maune. Remele and Maune did not seek reelection. Smith and Tait were unopposed.