Walmart to use some tech assets of Botmock

Walmart Inc. aims to make its voice ordering and online chat features easier for customers by acquiring some technology assets of a startup called Botmock.

The easy-to-use, drag-and-drop tools Botmock developed will let designers, merchants, customer service and other non-technical teams design, test and begin using new voice, chat and intelligent assistant features, said Cheryl Ainoa, Walmart's senior vice president of core retail services and emerging technology.

"Building these options for customers in the past would require engineers to work with the product and design teams just to design a simple prototype," Ainoa said Tuesday on LinkedIn. "With Botmock's technology, our teams can build and deploy the conversational experience in just a few days."

Ainoa said the system will also speed new features' time to market and lower the Bentonville-based retailer's costs.

She did not provide the terms of the deal or when it's expected to close.

Walmart has offered voice ordering through Google Assistant since April 2019. Later that year, Walmart added voice ordering using Apple's virtual assistant, Siri.