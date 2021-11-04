The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF NOV. 3, 2021

CHIEF JUDGE BRANDON J. HARRISON

CR-20-635. A.M. v. State of Arkansas, from Miller County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Virden and Gruber, JJ., agree.

E-21-81. Amanda Sharum v. Director, Arkansas Department of Commerce, Division of Workforce Services, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Remanded to supplement the record. Virden and Gruber, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RITA W. GRUBER

CR-21-216. Jamie Ann Ashby v. State of Arkansas, from Lonoke County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., agrees. Virden, J., concurs.

JUDGE RAYMOND R. ABRAMSON

CV-21-278. Kinyata Nichols v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Sebastian County Circuit Court, Fort Smith District. Affirmed. Gladwin and Klappenbach, JJ., agree.

JUDGE ROBERT J. GLADWIN

CR-21-7. Andra Crockett v. State of Arkansas, from Mississippi County Circuit Court, Chickasawba District. Affirmed. Abramson and Klappenbach, JJ., agree.

JUDGE BART F. VIRDEN

E-21-90. Sheryl Scott v. Director, Division of Workforce Services, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Remanded to settle and supplement the record. Harrison, C.J., and Gruber, J., agree.

JUDGE MARK KLAPPENBACH

E-21-88. Allandraus Carson v. Director, Arkansas Division of Workforce Services, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Remanded to settle and supplement the record. Abramson and Gladwin, JJ., agree.

JUDGE KENNETH S. HIXSON

CV-19-373. Garry B. Sutherland, Individually; and Garry B. Sutherland and Brenda Sutherland, Husband and Wife, as Co-Trustees of the Sutherland Revocable Trust Dated July 25, 2007 v. Larry Edge; Julius Edge; and Kurt Phillips and Virginia Phillips, Husband and Wife, from Cleburne County Circuit Court. Reversed and remanded. Whiteaker and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MIKE MURPHY

CV-21-194. Shawna Jennings v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Child, from Washington County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Barrett and Vaught, JJ., agree.

JUDGE WAYMOND M. BROWN

CV-20-676. Kevin Jolliff v. Jessica Wilson, from Mississippi County Circuit Court, Chickasawba District. Affirmed. Whiteaker and Hixson, JJ., agree.

JUDGE LARRY D. VAUGHT

CV-20-700. Arkansas Office of Child Support Enforcement v. Walter Robinson, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Ninth Division. Dismissed. Barrett and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE STEPHANIE POTTER BARRETT

CR-20-735. Jervontae Cox v. State of Arkansas, from Mississippi County Circuit Court, Chickasawba District. Affirmed. Vaught and Murphy, JJ., agree.