Leola, 1908: "Remember me at Morning, Remember me at Night, Remember me when far away and don't forget to write," so said Nellie to Augusta in St. Louis. It seems likely Nellie was a student at the white wooden framed, two-story Leola High School (Grant County) when the state's average school year was about 100 days.

Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203