Benefits With Friends: Very special art show goes virtual

Sunshine School and Development Center leaders recently revealed plans for a virtual art show Nov. 8-12 online at nwasunshineschool.org/artshow and facebook.com/SunshineSchoolandDevelopmentCenter. The show will feature an online auction with a wine pull and artwork created by the students and adults of the school in Bentonville.

The group has set online activities for each day for those who wish to participate:

• 11:30 Nov. 8 -- Facebook live auction preview.

• 9:30 a.m. Nov. 9 -- Wine pull preview.

• 11:30 a.m. Nov. 10 -- Special Art Show video.

• 1 p.m. Nov. 11 -- Student art spotlight; 6-7 p.m., Facebook live art auction, wine pull and giveaways.

• All day Nov. 12 -- Last chance to donate and bid.

The online event replaces A Very Special Art Show previously set for Nov. 12 "for the safety of our staff, students and community."

The nonprofit organization founded in 1958 offers a therapeutic preschool for children ages 18 months to 5 years who have developmental delays or disabilities. The center also serves school-age children with outpatient therapies and provides community support for adults with disabilities in Benton and Washington counties. Offerings include independent supported living, case management and autism waiver. Six weekend retreats are planned for special needs clients at locations that include Roaring River State Park in Missouri, Eureka Springs, Arkansas Baptist Assembly in Siloam Springs and Mount Sequoyah Assembly in Fayetteville. The retreats offer the clients' families respite for what is sometimes 24-hour care.

The school implemented the Arkansas Autism Waiver Program in 2013 to provide early intervention for children diagnosed with autism from ages 2 to 7. The program is designed to provide intensive therapy early, with an emphasis on parental involvement. Earlier intervention and the start of therapies such as occupational, physical and speech-language therapies, are providing better outcomes for students.

-- CARIN SCHOPPMEYER

cschoppmeyer@nwadg.com