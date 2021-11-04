Celebrate Christmas, the holidays with light displays, parades + events in Arkansas

From light displays to markets to parades and more, there are countless ways to celebrate the holiday season. Here are just some of the events happening across Arkansas.

Light displays

GloWILD! Larger than Life Light Show: Select dates between Nov. 4 and Jan. 15 at Little Rock Zoo, 1 Zoo Drive, Little Rock. https://www.facebook.com/events/399959228240523/

Stewart Family Christmas Light Display: Nov. 19 to Jan. 3 at 4279 Wyman Road, Fayetteville. https://www.facebook.com/StewartFamilyLights/

Enchanted Forest Trail of Lights: Nov. 19 to Dec. 30 at Sherwood Sports Complex, 420 Dee Jay Hudson Drive, Sherwood. https://www.cityofsherwood.net/267/Trail-of-Lights

Lights of the Ozarks: Nov. 19 to Jan. 1 at the Downtown Square, Fayetteville. https://www.experiencefayetteville.com/lights-of-the-ozarks

Wonderland at Garvan Woodland Gardens: Nov. 20th to Dec. 31 at 550 Arkridge Road, Hot Springs. https://www.hotsprings.org/events/garvan-woodland-gardens-winter-art-installation-wonderland/

Hot Springs Historic Downtown Holiday Light Display: Nov. 22 to Jan 3 at Bathhouse Row, Arlington Lawn, Hill Wheatley Plaza and Adair Park. https://www.hotsprings.org/events/historic-downtown-holiday-light-display/

Lights of the Delta: Nov. 22 to Dec. 27 at 1405 Airbase Highway, Blytheville. http://lightsofthedelta.com/

Christmas Light Display at Christ of the Ozarks: Thanksgiving Day plus Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from Nov. 25 to Jan 1 at 935 Passion Play Road, Eureka Springs. https://www.greatpassionplay.org/christmas.html

Parades

Christmas Parade of the Ozarks: 6 p.m. Nov. 27 beginning at Springdale’s Parsons Stadium, 1423 E. Emma Ave., and concluding at Harris Street. https://www.rodeooftheozarks.org/christmas-parade-2021

64th Annual Jacksonville Christmas Parade: 3 p.m. Dec. 4 beginning at the corner of Sharp and Main streets and ending at First United Methodist Church, 308 W. Main St. https://www.cityofjacksonville.net/479/Events

Hot Springs Annual Christmas Parade: 6:30 p.m. Dec. 6 through downtown. https://www.hotsprings.org/events/hot-springs-christmas-parade/

Texarkana’s 37th Annual Christmas Parade: 7 p.m. Dec. 6 in downtown. https://www.mainstreettexarkana.org/christmas-parade.html

Bentonville Christmas Parade: 6 p.m. Dec. 11 around the square and down Main Street. https://www.downtownbentonville.org/event/parade

Events

Northern Lights 2021: 3-8:30 p.m. Nov. 20 at Argenta Plaza, 510 N Main St., North Little Rock. https://www.facebook.com/events/285908583199746

Bentonville’s Lighting of the Square: 6 p.m. Nov. 20 on Bentonville’s downtown square. https://www.downtownbentonville.org/event/lights

Little Rock’s Bright the Night: 5:30 p.m. Nov. 22 at Capitol Avenue and Main Street, Little Rock. https://www.facebook.com/events/253172206679402/?ref=newsfeed

Christmas on the Creek: Noon-8 p.m. Nov. 28 at Shiloh Square, 106 W. Emma Ave., Springdale. https://www.facebook.com/events/1276203026099954/

Christmas in Little Italy: 6:30-8 p.m. Dec. 4 at 33615 Arkansas 300, Roland. https://littleitalymuseum.org/

Governor’s Mansion Christmas Open House: 1-4 p.m. Dec. 5 at Arkansas Governor’s Mansion, 1800 Center St., Little Rock. https://www.invitingarkansas.com/calendar-event/ar-governors-mansion-mansion-christmas-open-house-2/

Christmas and Candlelight: Dec. 10-11 at Historic Washington State Park, 103 Franklin St., Washington. https://www.arkansasstateparks.com/events/35th-annual-christmas-candlelight/47014736

First Lady's Christmas Tea: 2 p.m. Dec. 16 at Arkansas Governor's Mansion, ​​1800 Center St., Little Rock. https://www.tickettailor.com/events/arkansasgovernorsmansionassociation/564823

Performances

A Honky Tonk Christmas: 7 p.m. Nov. 18 at South on Main, 1304 Main St., Little Rock. https://www.facebook.com/events/174393121165324/

The Rep’s A Charlie Brown Christmas: Dec. 3-23 at The Rep, 601 Main St., Little Rock. https://www.therep.org/a-charlie-brown-christmas/

Million Dollar Quartet Christmas: 7 p.m. Dec. 4 at Robinson Center, 426 W. Markham St., Little Rock. https://www.littlerock.com/little-rock-events/2021/12/05/default-calendar/million-dollar-quartet-christmas

Ballet Arkansas’ The Nutcracker Spectacular: Dec. 9-12 at the Robinson Center, 426 W. Markham St., Little Rock. https://www.balletarkansas.org/tickets Ballet Arkansas’ Nutty Nutcracker: ​​Dec. 9 and 12 at the Robinson Center, 426 W. Markham St., Little Rock. https://www.balletarkansas.org/tickets

A Very SoNA Christmas: 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11 at Baum Walker Hall at Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville. https://waltonartscenter.org/tickets/resident-companies-affiliates/sona/a-very-sona-christmas/?performanceId=22217

The Snowman: A Family Concert: 2 p.m. Dec. 12 at Baum Walker Hall at Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville. https://waltonartscenter.org/tickets/series/family-fun-series/the-snowman-a-family-concert2/

Arkansas Symphony Orchestra’s Kris Allen Holiday Spectacular: Dec. 17-19 at the Robinson Center, 426 W. Markham St., Little Rock. https://www.arkansassymphony.org/news-events/kris-allen-holiday

Shopping

Holiday House by Junior League of Little Rock: Nov. 10-13 at the Statehouse Convention Center, 101 E Markham St., Little Rock. https://www.jllr.org/holiday-house/

Jacksonville’s 44th Annual Holiday Craft & Gift Sale: Nov.19-20 at Jacksonville Community Center, 5 Municipal Drive, Jacksonville. https://www.cityofjacksonville.net/479/Events

Arkansas Craft Guild 43rd Annual Christmas Showcase: Dec. 3-5 at the State Fairgrounds Hall of Industry, 2600 Howard St., Little Rock. http://www.arkansascraftguild.org/christmas-showcase/

Benton Farmers Market’s Mistletoe Market: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 11 at 104 River St., Benton. https://www.facebook.com/events/298860112073622

Little Rock Holiday Market Extravaganza at McCain Mall: 1 p.m. Dec. 12 at McCain Mall, 3929 McCain Blvd., North Little Rock. https://allevents.in/mobile/amp-event.php?event_id=200021657641620