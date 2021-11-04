Clay County sheriff IDs two killed in train collision near Corning

The Clay County sheriff identified two people killed when a train slammed into their vehicle last week, according to a news release Wednesday.

Ova Conway, 50, of Corning and Aaron Woodruff, 65, of Neelyville, Mo., were driving on Clay County Road 181 north of Corning about 4:30 p.m. Oct. 24, the report states.

It did not identify who was driving the 2012 Chevrolet when a northbound train hit the vehicle after the driver failed to yield.

The train pushed the vehicle north down the tracks with the vehicle bursting into flames as the train stopped, according to a preliminary crash report.

The victims were identified at the state Crime Laboratory.

Deputies described conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.