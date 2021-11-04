Coaches remember Campbell

Long before Jeff Conaway was leading high school football programs in the state, he was playing football for Greene County Tech in the late 1990's.

At Greene County Tech, Conaway played Wynne every season. The Yellowjackets were not only dominant, but they were a run-heavy, hard-nose team. One memory of Wynne late in Conaway's high school career sticks out.

"They were just peppering me, tattooing me," Conaway said. "We were just outmatched."

Conaway quarterbacked on option offense and after getting laid out near the Yellowjackets' sideline, he was getting up to return to the huddle. But as he rolled over, there was Wynne Coach Don Campbell on the field, standing over him and lending an arm to help him up.

"[He] kind of gave me a pat on the rear and said, 'Hang in there, Conaway," said the current Shiloh Christian coach.

Campbell, who coached football in Arkansas for 39 years, died late Monday afternoon. He retired in 2006 with a career record of 257-98-6, notching the eighth-most wins in state history. He spent his final 16 seasons at Wynne where he compiled a 147-46-3 record and won two state titles. He was inducted into the Arkansas High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2008 as well.

Campbell left a profound impact on some of his coaching colleagues.

"The coaching fraternity is a small fraternity, and those guys like Don Campbell are legends in our minds," Conaway said. "I guarantee you most, if not all, of us are trying to do a lot of things the way he did them, with class and integrity and character and hard work, and that's how we want to be defined in our coaching career."

Conaway said not only did the on-field products of Campbell's teams stand out to him, but so did the coach's character, which he said he was aware of since high school.

It's something that also stood out to Batesville Coach Dave King, who said Campbell was "obviously a great coach, but ... he was even a better man."

King arrived in Batesville in 1996. He admired Campbell from the onset, hoping to put his Batesville program on par with what Campbell had built in Wynne.

"I remember early on ... how they didn't make any mistakes and how well-drilled they were," King said.

The run-heavy Campbell offenses also had a notable play -- the "27 Trap." It was something the coach was known for, and it was hard to coach against, King said, but never a surprise.

"Coach Campbell was of that school that you didn't run that many plays, but you ran them perfectly," King said. "And they ran that 27 Trap about as well as it could be run. It was extremely hard to defend."

King also said that, at the start of every season, he'd get a postcard from Campbell. King wasn't alone in that either. Sylvan Hills Coach Chris Hill, who coached Wynne from 2011-16, said Campbell would also send hand-written letters.

"He always went out of his way to make me feel welcome there in Wynne," Hill said. "To hear people talk about him ... the love they had for him, I think every coach would like to be that way. People [said] so many positive things about him and the players he coached, the guys that coached with him, they just have ultimate respect for him."

CLASS 5A

Scores to settle

The dust will settle on Arkansas' high school football playoff seedings these next two days, but notably so in Class 5A. It's the only class with multiple head-to-head matchups that will decide conference titles.

Vilonia will travel to Greenbrier, and Wynne heads to Nettleton to decide the respective 5A-West and East titles.

All four teams come into their games undefeated, though one of Wynne's victories is a forfeit from Marion.

Not only have these four programs been running the table, but they've been doing so with ease. Each squad has beaten its opponents by an average of 25-plus points this season. Wynne, in particular, is on a notable tear, not having allowed a point in its past three games.

Beyond Class 5A, only two other conferences, the 3A-5 and 2A-7, are slated for head-to-head title bouts. Glen Rose and Prescott will square off for the 3A-5 championship and Dierks and Lafayette County will battle for the 2A-7 crown.

Prescott, Charleston, Hoxie and McGehee are undefeated teams in Class 3A. Both Prescott and Glen Rose are undefeated in conference, but the Beavers' lone loss came against Malvern to open the season.

Dierks and Lafayette County are a combined 8-7, but both are 3-0 in conference play.

MARION

Patriots forfeit another win

Marion football has forfeited its Aug. 27 victory against Wynne for use of an ineligible player, the Arkansas Activities Association announced Wednesday.

In a release, the AAA said Marion had violated Article 3, Section I, Rule I, Domicile regarding the playing of an ineligible player.

It's the second week in a row the Marion football program has forfeited a win. Last Friday, the AAA announced a forfeiture of the Patriots' win against West Memphis on Sept. 24, citing the same rule.

The AAA also stated last week that Marion would be placed on warning for the remainder of the 2021-22 season after its West Memphis forfeit. It didn't provide further information on the warning in this week's release.

Marion now drops to 3-6 on the season and 3-3 in the 6A-East.

Extra Points

There will be 19 head-to-head matchups this weekend that will decide conference seeding for the playoffs. Ten of those matchups will determine a top-three seed. Notables include Bryant at Conway (No. 1 seed, 7A-Central), North Little Rock at Cabot (No. 3 seed, 7A-Central), Hot Springs Lakeside at Hot Springs (No. 3 seed, 5A-South), Elkins at Prairie Grove (No. 2 seed, 4A-1) and Hector at Quitman (No. 2 seed, 2A-4), among others. ... There are no rushers in the state of Arkansas on pace to break 2,000 rush yards in the regular season, but the closest is Searcy's Dede Johnson. The junior has averaged 199.78 rush yards per game and, with 1,798 yards so far this year, he'd need 202 yards against Sylvan Hills to eclipse that total. ... Fifteen passers have eclipsed the 2,000-yard mark this season and seven of them have surpassed 2,500 yards. Pulaski Academy's Charlie Fiser is the lone 3,000-yard passer heading into the final week of the regular season with 3,347 yards, though Austin Myers (Vilonia) and Martavius Thomas (Camden Fairview) are on pace to break 3,000.