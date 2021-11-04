Convicted former lawmaker's attorney files appeal in U.S. District Court in Fayetteville, seeks a new trial for Jon Woods

FAYETTEVILLE -- Former state Sen. Jon Woods, R-Springdale, served notice Wednesday that he'll continue his efforts to get a new trial on corruption-related charges that a jury convicted him of in 2018.

Woods' attorney, Lee D. Short of North Little Rock, filed notice of appeal in U.S. District Court in Fayetteville, saying Woods will take his request for a new trial to the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis. Woods' earlier request to the U.S. District Court was denied Oct. 20.

Woods was convicted in a public corruption scheme involving kickbacks on May 3, 2018. He is serving an 18-year, four-month sentence on 15 charges of public corruption for taking kickbacks from state grants he directed to nonprofit groups.

His request for a retrial claimed that the FBI coerced former state Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson into giving incriminating information about him leading to Woods' investigation and subsequent conviction.

The information Hutchinson gave the FBI should have been protected by attorney-client privilege, the May 3 brief in support of Woods' motion claims. Hutchinson was the attorney for the lobbyist who pleaded guilty to paying bribes to Hutchinson and Woods, among others.

Hutchinson pleaded guilty in July 2019 in three appearances in different courts to accepting bribes. Hutchinson is a nephew of Gov. Asa Hutchinson. He has not yet been sentenced.

Four additional state legislators pleaded guilty or were convicted on corruption-related charges in the investigation. Twelve employees or former employees of a Springfield, Mo.,-based nonprofit group now known as Preferred Family Healthcare have been convicted, pleaded guilty or are awaiting trial on corruption-related charges.

The scheme involved at least $20 million taken from taxpayers or the nonprofit.

The judge in Woods' trial, U.S. Judge Timothy Brooks, severely criticized actions of the FBI chief investigator in Woods' case in hearings before the trial but allowed the trial to proceed.

Brooks also denied the request for a retrial.