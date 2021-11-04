Covid cases, hospitalizations continue to drop in Arkansas

The number of daily coronavirus cases in the state continued to drop Thursday as 428 new cases were added, down 118 from the previous day.

The number of patients hospitalized with covid-19 dipped by 23 to 308, while the number of virus patients who were on ventilators dropped by 9 to 79.

There were 133 covid patients in the intensive care unit Thursday, 15 less than the day before.

"Our case numbers are again lower than last week, and our active cases have declined once again," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said on social media Thursday afternoon. "We continue to work to get vaccines for ages 5-11 available across the state. I urge Arkansans to choose to get the COVID vaccine."

The number of cases in the state that were considered active fell by 17 to 4,479, meaning that more people have recovered from the disease than have been diagnosed with it.

The state's death toll from the virus since March 2020, as tracked by the Health Department, rose by 18 to 8,452.

Meanwhile, the number of vaccine doses that providers reported having administered, including second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, rose by 11,995 to 3,177,343.