Events to recognize entrepreneurs

The Generator, a program of Go Forward Pine Bluff, will celebrate Global Entrepreneurship Week with several in-person events Nov. 8-12.

This year, Pine Bluff will be joining other communities in Arkansas to celebrate entrepreneurs and showcase the impact they have in the community.

"Despite covid-19, our entrepreneurs have demonstrated resilience and shown lessons in adaptation as most businesses find themselves adapting their operations due to the pandemic," according to a news release.

The community is invited to join The Generator for in-person events. Registration is required by Nov. 5 for all events as seating is limited. Register at https://goforwardpinebluff.org/the-generator/gew2021/.

Global Entrepreneurship Week events

Nov. 8, noon-1 p.m. -- Lunch & Learn: KIVA Workshop. The Generator presents a Lunch & Learn workshop to demystify KIVA, a global nonprofit crowdfunding platform providing 0% interest loans for small businesses and entrepreneurs.

Participants are urged to attend and learn how they could use KIVA. The Generator @GFPB is a designated LISC KIVA trustee. As a borrower, participants can get one-on-one support throughout the application and crowdfunding process. Trustees endorse the borrower's loan and enable the business to qualify for LISC's 1:1 matching fund, according to the news release.

Nov. 9, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. -- Lunch & Learn: Contracting Programs for Woman-Owned Small Businesses.

Participants can learn about special programs that level the playing field for women business owners in the government contracting arena.

When buying goods and services, certain government entities limit competition for specific contracts to women-owned small businesses. This presentation will focus on two certifications available to women-owned small businesses headquartered in Arkansas: the U.S. Small Business Administration's (SBA) WOSB (WomanOwned Small Business) federal contracting program and the Arkansas Economic Development Commission's MWBE (Minority and Woman-Owned Business Enterprise) state contracting program. Liz Russell,, PTAC (Procurement Technical Assistance Centers) counselor, will discuss the features and benefits of both programs.

Nov. 9, 6-7:30 p.m. -- A Conversation with Beverly Morrow.

Join The Generator in welcoming Beverly Morrow back to Pine Bluff. Participants can hear about Morrow's life, business, and philanthropy advice. Morrow, current chair of the board of Arkansas Children's Hospital, comes back to Pine Bluff to have a conversation with Mildred Franco, executive director of The Generator. They will discuss Morrow's move to the South from Brooklyn, her life in Arkansas as the owner of McDonald's Restaurants at Pine Bluff and Central Arkansas, what she has learned about raising three high achieving children, and why she is dedicated to philanthropy work, according to the release. There will be networking over food and drinks, and a Q&A after the conversation.

Nov. 10, noon-1 p.m. -- Lunch & Learn: Simmons Bank Programs in Support of Small Business. Simmons Bank's Business Support Team will discuss the various programs they offer to support small businesses.

Nov. 12, 5-6:30 p.m. -- Happy Hour at The Generator. "Network and celebrate with peers and a community of supporters as we grow our entrepreneurial ecosystem," according to the release.