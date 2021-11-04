Fed sets economic stimulus pullback

WASHINGTON -- The Federal Reserve will begin dialing back the extraordinary stimulus it's provided since the pandemic started last year, a response to an improving economy and escalating concern that high inflation now looks likely to persist longer than thought just a few months ago.

In a statement Wednesday after its latest policy meeting, the Fed said it will keep interest rates near zero but start reducing its $120 billion in monthly bond purchases in the coming weeks, by $15 billion a month. Those purchases have been intended to hold down long-term interest rates to spur borrowing and spending. With the economy recovering, that's no longer needed.

The Federal Open Market Committee said it will reduce Treasury purchases by $10 billion and mortgage-backed securities by $5 billion, marking the beginning of the end of the program aimed at shielding the economy from covid-19. Officials decided to maintain the target range for its benchmark policy rate at zero to 0.25%. The decision was unanimous.

Its statement noted that it would adjust the pace of the reductions "if warranted by changes in the economic outlook." That suggested that the Fed might decide to accelerate its pullback in bond buying if inflation worsens.

The Fed's announcement comes against a backdrop of surging prices across the economy -- in food, rent, heating oil, autos and other necessities -- that have imposed a burden on households and have become a political liability for the Biden administration and its Democratic allies in Congress.

At a news conference, Fed chairman Jerome Powell acknowledged "the difficulties that high inflation poses for individuals and families." At the same time, he stressed that the unusual uncertainties created by a brutal but brief recession and the robust recovery that quickly followed have made it difficult for the Fed to foresee the direction of inflation and the overall economy.

"We're learning now we have to be humble about what we know about this economy," the Fed chairman said.

For that reason, Powell sees no reason for the Fed to raise its benchmark short-term rate anytime soon. That key rate influences many consumer and business loans. Until the delta variant's impact on the economy has fully passed, he said, the job market won't likely fully recover and many supply chains will remain snarled.

"We don't think it is a good time to raise interest rates because we want to see the labor market heal further," he said.

The central bank is shifting from an effort to boost the economy and encourage more hiring to one that is focused on rising inflation.

Prices jumped in September from a year earlier at the fastest pace in three decades. The Fed now faces the delicate task of winding down its ultra-low-rate policies, which it hopes will slow inflation, without doing it so rapidly as to weaken the job market or even cause another recession.

"The Fed clearly does not think that inflation is likely to stay at or near current levels, nor does it think that the labor market is back to full employment," said Eric Winograd, an economist at the asset manager AllianceBernstein. "Until they become convinced either that inflation is durably too high, that inflation expectations have become unanchored or that the economy is at full employment, they do not intend to raise interest rates."

If the pace is maintained, the bond purchases would end altogether in June. At that point, the Fed could decide to raise its benchmark short-term interest rate, which affects many consumer and business loans. That would be much earlier than Fed officials had envisioned last summer, when they collectively forecast that the first rate increase wouldn't happen until late 2023.

According to the Chicago Mercantile Exchange's FedWatch tool, market traders now expect at least two rate increases during 2022.

In recent public remarks, Powell has acknowledged that inflation has endured longer than expected and that risks of higher prices remain. The Fed's latest statement said that officials still regard shortages of materials and labor as the main factors raising inflation. Powell suggested Wednesday that those factors would ease over time, though perhaps not until the middle of next year.

So far, the Fed chairman added, recent pay gains that have gone to many Americans do not appear to have intensified inflation -- something that can happen if companies seek to offset their higher labor costs by raising prices.

"We don't see troubling increases in wages," Powell said.

HIRING SLOWED

The economy has steadily recovered from the pandemic recession, although growth and hiring stumbled in the July-September quarter, partly because a surge in delta cases discouraged many people from traveling, shopping and eating out. Many economists say they're hopeful that with vaccinations increasing and the delta wave fading, job growth rebounded in October from September's weak pace. The October jobs report will be released Friday.

Last week, the government reported that prices surged 4.4% in September from a year earlier -- the fastest 12-month increase since 1991. Yet while inflation is running hot, the job market isn't back to full strength. The unemployment rate was 4.8% in September, above its pre-pandemic level of 3.5%. And roughly 5 million fewer people have jobs now than did before the pandemic.

Wages and salaries soared in the July-September period by the most in at least 20 years. That suggested that workers are increasingly able to compel higher pay from businesses that are desperate to fill a near-record number of open jobs. But the gain was largely offset by rising inflation.

Powell's term expires in February. He declined to comment on the nomination process. President Joe Biden said Tuesday that he would announce his choice for chairman and other openings "fairly quickly."

TREASURY DEBT AUCTIONS

Separately, the U.S. Treasury Department plans to start scaling back the size of some of its government debt auctions, a sign that the government's huge pandemic-driven borrowing needs are starting to ease.

The government began selling debt at accelerated levels to fund the trillion-dollar-plus support bills Congress started passing in the spring of 2020 after the pandemic-triggered shutdowns forced millions of people out of work.

The reductions announced Wednesday would result in an $84 billion reduction in Treasury auctions from November through January 2022.

Over the next three months, the Treasury anticipates reducing the size of the two-year, three-year and five-year note auctions by $2 billion each on a monthly basis through the end of January.

Reductions in auction sizes were also announced for other government debt including 10-year notes and 30-year bonds.

Information for this article was contributed by Christopher Rugaber and Martin Crutsinger of The Associated Press; and by Craig Torres, Matthew Boesler and Steve Matthews of Bloomberg News (TNS).