Freezing and foggy weather expected in Northwest Arkansas

Northwest Arkansas residents can expect freezing weather and patchy fog early Friday morning, according to forecasters.

A freeze warning from 1 to 9 a.m. Friday has been issued for the Northwest Arkansas and Arkansas River Valley regions, the National Weather Service tweeted.

Outdoor pets should be sheltered.

The conditions will kill tender plants left unprotected overnight, the service stated on its website.

A low temperature of 30 degrees is forecast for Thursday in Fayetteville. A high of 58 is expected for Friday.