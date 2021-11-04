Get to know: 2024 LB target Payton Pierce

Arkansas sophomore linebacker target Payton Pierce has attended two Razorback victories this season.
Pierce, 6-2, 225 pounds, was in Fayetteville when the Hogs defeated Texas 40-21 and at Cowboys Stadium in Arlington for the Razorbacks 20-10 victory over Texas A&M.
He has offers from Arkansas, Virginia Tech, Missouri and Tulsa.
Nickname: Superman
City/school: Lucas, (Texas) Lovejoy
Bench press: 265
Squat: 485
Arkansas LB coach Michael Scherer is: Coach Scherer is an awesome coach and really good guy that I feel like I have a lot in common with
Number of years playing football: 7 years
Favorite thing about playing LB: Getting to hit people as hard as I want
If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Wrestling, which is my second sport
I'm happiest when I: Am with my friends
My mom is always on me to do: Lock my car door
Favorite NFL player: Devin White and Kyler Murray
Favorite music: Anything but slow music
Must watch TV: Peaky Blinders
How would you spend a million dollars: Buy essential items then invest the rest of it to make more money
What super power would you choose if given the option: Super Speed
My two pet peeves are: People who walk super fast and people who are messy when they eat
If you could meet a famous person, who would it be:
Conor McGregor
My hidden talent is: Fishing
Your favorite fast food chain and why: Whataburger because everything is good on the menu
I will never ever eat: Liver
Favorite junk food: Little bites chocolate chip muffin
My favorite sweet tooth carving is: Ice cream
Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: cow tongue
My dream date is: Margot Robbie
I’m terrified of: Snakes
Hobbies: Fishing, Hunting and being outdoors
The one thing I could not live without is: My dogs
Role model and why: My older brother because he works very hard and is super tough
Three words to describe me: Funny, enthusiastic and social
People would be surprised that I: Can throw a football pretty good