Get to know: 2024 LB target Payton Pierce

Arkansas sophomore linebacker target Payton Pierce has attended two Razorback victories this season.

Pierce, 6-2, 225 pounds, was in Fayetteville when the Hogs defeated Texas 40-21 and at Cowboys Stadium in Arlington for the Razorbacks 20-10 victory over Texas A&M.

He has offers from Arkansas, Virginia Tech, Missouri and Tulsa.

Nickname: Superman

City/school: Lucas, (Texas) Lovejoy

Bench press: 265

Squat: 485

Arkansas LB coach Michael Scherer is: Coach Scherer is an awesome coach and really good guy that I feel like I have a lot in common with

Number of years playing football: 7 years

Favorite thing about playing LB: Getting to hit people as hard as I want

If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Wrestling, which is my second sport

I'm happiest when I: Am with my friends

My mom is always on me to do: Lock my car door

Favorite NFL player: Devin White and Kyler Murray

Favorite music: Anything but slow music

Must watch TV: Peaky Blinders

How would you spend a million dollars: Buy essential items then invest the rest of it to make more money

What super power would you choose if given the option: Super Speed

My two pet peeves are: People who walk super fast and people who are messy when they eat

If you could meet a famous person, who would it be:



Conor McGregor

My hidden talent is: Fishing

Your favorite fast food chain and why: Whataburger because everything is good on the menu

I will never ever eat: Liver

Favorite junk food: Little bites chocolate chip muffin

My favorite sweet tooth carving is: Ice cream

Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: cow tongue

My dream date is: Margot Robbie

I’m terrified of: Snakes

Hobbies: Fishing, Hunting and being outdoors

The one thing I could not live without is: My dogs

Role model and why: My older brother because he works very hard and is super tough

Three words to describe me: Funny, enthusiastic and social

People would be surprised that I: Can throw a football pretty good