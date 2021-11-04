ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: 'GloWild Lights' to illuminate zoo until Jan. 15

Entertainment options in Arkansas this weekend:

FUN: Zoo illumination

"GloWild Lights," a new "larger-than-life" light show featuring more than 30 displays illuminated by more than 50,000 LED light bulbs across the zoo grounds depicting, among other things, zoo and marine animals, angel wings, walking stars, a bubbling crab, a moving whale and a peacock, debuts today at the Little Rock Zoo, 1 Zoo Drive in Fair Park.

The show, sponsored by the Arkansas Zoological Foundation and in partnership with the Keep Arkansas Beautiful Commission and Tianyu Arts & Culture, an international event design company, remains up on 48 "select nights," 5-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 5-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, through Jan. 15. Admission is $20, $17 for zoo members, free for kids under 3. Buy tickets at tinyurl.com/GloWild.

Regular zoo hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily except on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day and New Year's Day. Regular zoo admission is $12.95, $10.95 for senior citizens 65-plus and active duty military (with ID), $9.95 children 3-12, free for children under 3. Call (501) 661-7200 or visit littlerockzoo.com.

ART: Barron paintings

"Gossamer," recent paintings by Kae Barron, go on display with a reception, 6-8 p.m. Friday at Cantrell Gallery, 8208 Cantrell Road, Little Rock. The exhibit will remain up through Jan. 8. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday; the gallery will be closed Dec. 24-Jan. 3. Admission is free. Call (501) 224-1335 or visit cantrellgallery.com.

Sculptures etc.

“Community” by Elizabeth Weber and “Singing Quilt” by Mark Blaney are on display through November at Justus Fine Art Gallery in Hot Springs. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

"Community," nature-based sculptures by Elizabeth Weber, and landscape and figurative paintings by Mark Blaney, headline the November exhibition, on display with a 5-9 p.m. Friday Gallery Walk reception at Justus Fine Art Gallery, 827A Central Ave., Hot Springs. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and by appointment. Call (501) 321-2335 or visit justusfineart.com.

MUSIC: Organ recital

James Kealey, associate director of music and organist at Third Presbyterian Church in Rochester, N.Y., gives a recital at 7:30 p.m. Friday on the Nichols & Simpson organ at Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church, 4823 Woodlawn Drive, Little Rock. The performance is under the auspices of the Central Arkansas Chapter, American Guild of Organists. Admission is free. Call (501) 664-3600.

His program: the "Allegro maestoso" movement from the "Organ Sonata" in G major, op.28, by Edward Elgar; "Alegretto" and "Folk Tune" from "Five Short Pieces" by Percy Whitlock; "Church bells beyond the stars" by Cecilia McDowall; "Sicilienne" from "Suite," op.5, by Maurice Durufle; "Piece Heroique" by Cesar Franck; "Prelude & Fugue" in G major, BWV 550, by J. S. Bach; "The Dancing Pipes" by Jonathan Dove; "Chorale" from "Symphonie Romane," op.73; by Charles-Marie Widor; and the finale from the "Symphonie VI" in b minor, op.59, by Louis Vierne.

THEATER: 'Old Man, Old Moon'

The aging caretaker responsible for filling the moon with light must choose between his job and the love of his life in the musical "The Old Man and the Old Moon" (music, lyrics and book by PigPen Theatre Co.), which Arkansas State University-Beebe's theater department stages, 7 p.m. today-Friday and 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday in the university's Owen Center, 1102 W. College St., Beebe. Admission is by free ticket; visit asublife.ticketleap.com/oldmanandtheoldmoon. The production will also be streamed, for a small fee, via broadwayworld.com.

Improvisation class

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., Pine Bluff, hosts an "All About Improv" workshop for performers and would-be performers 16 and older, 6-8 p.m. Saturday at ART WORKS on Main, 627 S. Main St., Pine Bluff. Participants will learn about exaggeration with Pine Bluff native Thomas Hunter and what makes it funny through various improvisation group games. Cost is $65, $50 for center members. Space is limited. Call (870) 395-7059 or email rdaigle@asc701.org.