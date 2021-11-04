Grants awarded to trio of students

The Jefferson County Single Parent Scholarship Fund recently awarded three fall scholarships, according to a news release.

Recipients were Irene Allen, a senior industrial technology major at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff; Britnee Hunter, who is majoring in respiratory therapy at Southeast Arkansas College; and Towanna Norman, a general studies major at Southeast Arkansas College.

The recipients received awards ranging from $680 to $1,350. The scholarships were given based on academics, financial need, recommendation letters, essay quality and community service. These awards were made possible by a grant from the Synergy Forum last summer, according to the release.

Recent past awards were made possible by grants from the Arkansas Community Foundation, Arkansas Department of Higher Education, Relyance Bank, Simmons Bank, Mayor Shirley Washington, and the First Trinity Church of God in Christ.

No in-person awards were possible this fall due to the ongoing pandemic, according to the release.

Since its inception in 1991, the Jefferson County Single Parent Scholarship Fund has funded more than 400 academic scholarships to Jefferson County residents valued at more than $200,000. These awards have assisted more than 200 single parents from Jefferson County supporting over 300 children in pursuing higher education.

All single-parent college students living full-time in Jefferson County who meet other eligibility criteria can apply. The application deadline for the Spring 2022 awards cycle is Jan. 20.

Details: http://www.aspsf.org/county_jefferson.html or email jcspsf@yahoo.com or contact Mike Eggleton at (870) 575-8100.