DEAR READERS: If you are doing fall cleaning and you discover that your closets are full of old bedding that you are not using, don't throw it out. Instead, contact your local animal shelter. Many are appreciative to have blankets, sheets, pillows, pillowcases, hand and bath towels, pet beds and bathroom rugs -- as long as they are in good condition, clean and re-usable. These are warm and comforting for the animals, according to the shelters. When you have your donations ready, be sure to call the animal care center before dropping off your items. Some shelters might have specific hours when they will accept donations.

DEAR READERS: Microfiber cloths are essential and effective cleaning tools that we use almost daily in our houses. And, of course, they do get dirty and need to be cleaned. Here's how to clean them: Machine wash in warm, soapy water, but not with towels or anything that gives off lint. Do not use chlorine bleach or fabric softener with these cloths, because they will damage the cloths. Always dry on low heat or air-dry. Never iron, because microfiber will melt.

DEAR READERS: When you are gathering items for the trash, be aware of what you are going to put into garbage bags and then place into trash cans outside your home. People can access trash before it's picked up. So think about what someone could find out about your family, such as financial, personal or medical information. Use these hints to prevent identity theft. Take off the labels of medicine bottles before you put empty ones in the trash, so your medical/health care information cannot be accessed. Cut up or shred copies of your bills so people can't access sensitive data.

DEAR HELOISE: Being a car guy all of my life, I was introduced at a young age to using newspaper to clean the glass on my automobiles. Prepping hot rods for a car show involves thorough attention to the details because of the high standards of judging. Using newspaper with your favorite window cleaner gets rid of pesky water spots and leaves any kind of glass (and mirrors) with a clean and clear finish.

-- Chuck Kuentz Bulverde, Texas

DEAR READERS: When bedsheets get old or worn, besides donating them to an animal shelter, you can reuse them in other ways. Use one as a tent for a child on a rainy day, as a tablecloth for picnics, as a dust cover for furniture or for making costumes.

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com