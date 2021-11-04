Sections
High school schedule

by Erick Taylor | Today at 2:26 a.m.

Subject to change

Today's games

6A-East

El Dorado at West Memphis

Jonesboro at Marion

Sylvan Hills at Searcy

5A-Central

Little Rock Christian at Watson Chapel

4A-7

Benton Harmony Grove at Joe T. Robinson

4A-8

Star City at Crossett

DeWitt at Monticello

Hamburg at Dumas

3A-3

Piggott at Corning

3A-5

Jessieville at Horatio

2A-3

Cross County at Marked Tree

Earle at McCrory

2A-6

Clarendon at Des Arc

2A-7

Lafayette County at Dierks

Mineral Springs at Foreman

Friday's games

7A-Central

Bryant at Conway

North Little Rock at Cabot

Fort Smith Northside at Little Rock Southwest

7A-West

Springdale Har-Ber at Fayetteville

Bentonville at Bentonville West

Rogers Heritage at Rogers

Fort Smith Southside at Springdale

6A-East

Sheridan at Pine Bluff

6A-West

Lake Hamilton at Greenwood

Little Rock Parkview at Mountain Home

Van Buren at Benton

Russellville at Siloam Springs

5A-Central

Pulaski Academy at Jacksonville

White Hall at Beebe

5A-East

Nettleton at Wynne

Batesville at Valley View

Paragould at Greene County Tech

Forrest City at Brookland

5A-South

Magnolia at Hope

Hot Springs Lakeside at Hot Springs

Texarkana at De Queen

5A-West

Vilonia at Greenbrier

Clarksville at Morrilton

Pea Ridge at Harrison

Alma at Farmington

4A-1

Huntsville at Shiloh Christian

Elkins at Prairie Grove

Gravette at Gentry

Berryville at Green Forest

4A-2

Central Arkansas Christian at Stuttgart

Lonoke at Clinton

Southside Batesville at Bald Knob

Heber Springs at Mills

4A-3

Blytheville at Rivercrest

Highland at Pocahontas

Trumann at Cave City

Gosnell at Jonesboro Westside

4A-4

Ozark at Waldron

Mena at Lamar

Dover at Dardanelle

4A-7

Malvern at Arkadelphia

Ashdown at Fountain Lake

Bauxite at Nashville

3A-1

Lavaca at Charleston

Mansfield at Hackett

Cedarville at Lincoln

Greenland at West Fork

3A-2

Mountain View at Melbourne

Salem at Harding Academy

3A-3

Palestine-Wheatley at Harrisburg

Walnut Ridge at Hoxie

Manila at Osecola

3A-4

Mayflower at Atkins

Danville at Paris

Booneville at Perryville

Baptist Prep at Two Rivers

3A-5

Bismarck at Centerpoint

Genoa Central at Fouke

Glen Rose at Prescott

3A-6

Camden Harmony Grove at Barton

Lake Village at Dollarway

Drew Central at Rison

McGehee at Smackover

2A-4

Conway Christian at Bigelow

Magazine at Johnson County Westside

Hector at Quitman

Mountainburg at Yellville-Summit

2A-5

Poyen at Magnet Cove

2A-6

Carlisle at England

2A-8

Bearden at Fordyce

Parkers Chapel at Hampton

Eight man

Augusta at Brinkley

Strong-Huttig at Cutter Morning Star

Spring Hill at Woodlawn

Subiaco Academy at Episcopal Collegiate

High school schedule

