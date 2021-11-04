Happy birthday (Nov. 4): You're forming a new style, and it changes how you approach several areas of your life. Compassionate, supportive self-talk is a crucial part of the change that allows you to adopt habits that support your most ambitious aims.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): When in doubt, seal your lips and see what happens. Some silences will communicate far beyond words. Some silences will communicate nothing, which might turn out to be precisely what the topic warrants.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Dump out the drawers and dig into the closets. Becoming increasingly organized will help the flow of your upcoming days. Bonus: You'll recover what was lost or forgotten.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): There will be a choice between now and later. Choose now. "Why not seize the pleasure at once? How often is happiness destroyed by preparation, foolish preparation!" — Jane Austen

CANCER (June 22-July 22): School is never out for you. You learn something new every day, and on days like today, you learn 10 things, all immediately applicable. The more you learn, the more you earn.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Honor what you notice. It's a show of respect. It means you trust your instincts and have faith in every level of your awareness, including your subconscious to pick out what's significant. If it weren't important, you wouldn't notice it.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Due to your training and the environment you've known so far, you allow yourself certain freedoms and restrict yourself from others. Consider widening the margins, as circumstances have changed.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Because you are open to other points of view, your day will be peppered with interesting arguments, banter and the kind of intellectual challenge that keeps you on your game.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You've built something that's not just for you; it's for loved ones, friends and future generations. Everyone will feel at least a little bit like they own it in some way, though it has a life of its own, too.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Sometimes, the answers are not blowing in the wind, written on the wall, out there or within you. Sometimes, the answer is "no answer." Keep asking anyway, though, because it connects you with other curious minds.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Money talks in a language that, while not exactly universal, is widely understood. Decide what you're willing to pay before you enter the marketplace. You'll be up against some mighty persuasive salespeople.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You've done it before — put yourself in a one-down position so someone else can feel more secure. It might help in the moment, but it's not a sustainable fix. When you're around strong people, it's unnecessary.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): It's not like you to be suspicious of others, but when you are, take heed. There's nothing to fear, except wasting your time. You're on a path to learn new lessons, not ones you've already learned.

PHOENIX MOON

Besides the scorpion, Scorpio energy is often symbolized with the phoenix, a legendary bird that shows up in the mythology of many ancient cultures. While the details change from story to story, an abiding characteristic is the creature’s talent for self-invention. The bird rebirths itself, and the new Scorpio moon suggests we can do so, too.

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: “My husband is on my last nerve. We both work, and we both take care of the house and our two children. He works more billable hours, and I do part-time work and more of the domestic and child-rearing duties. My problem is that he acts inept about things I think should be very easy — like picking up our child from volleyball practice or cooking dinner. I feel like he thinks he really shouldn’t have to do these things and therefore he doesn’t try to do them well. Somehow, he messes up the simplest instruction from me, and yet he’s able to do engineering work with a top firm. He’s a Gemini. HELP!”

A: Yes, Gemini can be mischievous, yet it won’t help you to call your husband out directly, as it is likely that his resistance to your instruction is happening at a subconscious level. It is also possible that he doesn’t have the same aptitude as you do for these types of tasks; just because someone is highly intelligent doesn’t make him good at everything. Your best bet is to change your style of communication. Deliver in the friendly, direct and specific terms the typical Gemini tends to respond so well to.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Whether losing weight to play a dying man or gaining the levity to light up a romantic comedy, Matthew McConaughey is a master of transformation. His memoir, “Greenlights,” offers the unconventional wisdom and unflinching honesty from the Scorpio star with his natal moon and Pluto in disciplined Virgo.