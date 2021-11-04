• Eric Garcetti, 50, the mayor of Los Angeles who is attending the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, is "feeling good" but isolating in his hotel room after testing positive for covid-19 despite being vaccinated, a spokesman said.

• Brian Steele, the mayor of Nixa, Mo., who became the subject of a recall effort for imposing a now-expired mask mandate to slow the spread of covid-19, will remain in office after only about 25% of voters Tuesday supported the recall effort.

• Mary Alyce Scarbrough, 54, of Boise, Idaho, accused of stealing items including rings, a gun belt and clothing from the body of a security guard who was killed when a gunman opened fire inside a mall, was charged with felony evidence tampering and misdemeanor theft, authorities said.

• Deric Hearn, deputy police chief of Jackson, Miss., said a suspect faces carjacking, kidnapping and aggravated assault charges after being accused of forcing a Lyft driver to crawl into some woods where she was shot and wounded before her car was stolen.

• Thitisan Utthanaphon, a Thai police colonel, dubbed "Jo Ferrari" for his extravagant collection of cars, and six other officers were charged with murder after being accused of killing a suspected drug dealer while trying to extort money from him, authorities said.

• Carlina Moore of Alexandria, La., a former bookkeeper for a montessori school who is accused of embezzling thousands of dollars, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and was sentenced to a year and a day in prison and ordered to repay $121,600, federal prosecutors said.

• Jerome Phelps of the anti-poverty group Jubilee Debt Campaign called it a "grotesque overreaction" when Scottish police officers seized a giant inflatable Loch Ness monster that the group planned to sail down the River Clyde in Glasgow during the United Nations COP26 climate conference.

• Vito Perillo, a 97-year-old World War II veteran, was reelected to a second four-year term as mayor of Tinton Falls, N.J., fending off three challengers in a nonpartisan election Tuesday.

• Nick Chabarria, a spokesman for the AAA auto club in St. Louis, is urging motorists to be on the lookout for "lusty deer" that are on the move as cooler weather and shorter daylight hours signal the start of breeding season, adding that deer won't let cars "get in the way of their quest for loving."