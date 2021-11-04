Interim chief files to shift liquor license

Interim Police Chief Lloyd Franklin Sr. has filed paperwork with the state to transfer a liquor license he holds for a club in Pine Bluff out of his name, according to state officials.

The application to transfer the license to Michael Lee Curry has been filed with the state Alcoholic Beverage Control division and is likely to be considered by the ABC board at its meeting on Nov. 17.

Scott Hardin, a spokesman with the ABC, wrote in an email that it would appear that the transfer will be approved.

"From the information listed in the application, Mr. Curry qualifies to hold the permit," Hardin said. "ABC Director Doralee Chandler must issue a formal decision (approval or denial) which requires further approval from the ABC Board. We anticipate a decision will be made (both by the Director Chandler and the Board) in November."

Hardin said Chandler had not made a decision yet on the transfer application.

"Director Chandler has not had an opportunity to review the change of manager application from the 410 Lounge." Hardin said. "We anticipate it will be reviewed next week with a decision issued by Director Chandler in advance of the ABC Board meeting on November 17."

Franklin, who is retired from three decades of service with the State Police, was named interim police chief for Pine Bluff in July after the city was unable to hire its top candidate for the position. He is a part-owner of the 410 Lounge, located at 303 West 31st Ave. The club, which is operated by Franklin's daughter, had been the subject of complaints from residents who contacted the ABC to say that the club was over-crowded, there was loitering in and around the club and that cars were lining the street near the club, making travel through the area difficult.

Two officials with the enforcement division with the ABC traveled to Pine Bluff in early September to sit down with Franklin and Mayor Shirley Washington to discuss the matter. Greg Sled, the director of the enforcement division, said that when he left the meeting, he felt certain that Franklin would solve the problems raised by the neighbors and that the chief would be given time to put those plans in place.

Mayor Washington, however, said she did not like the idea of the city's police chief holding a liquor license for a club that the chief's own officers would police.

"I told him I didn't think it looked good," she told The Pine Bluff Commercial in September. "I asked him to have the liquor license transferred out of his name. He said he would do that."

The paperwork to transfer the liquor license was filled out in late September and filed with the ABC in early October.

Franklin's relationship to Curry is not spelled out in the application, and Franklin said he had no comment when asked about Curry. An email was sent to Curry at an address listed on one of the submitted documents, but he did not answer it.

Franklin expressed displeasure in September with the attention his holding of the liquor license was receiving. He said he was aware of the complaints about the lounge and had received some of them himself. He also said at the time that Pine Bluff police officers had been looking into the situation, but said he had not said anything to the officers.

"I'm aware that some on my staff here have gone to the ABC looking for information on me," he said. "They have been trying to collect background information on me in an attempt to bring down me and my family. A couple of them have done it on police department time and in police department vehicles."

In filling out the paperwork associated with a "Change of Manager Application" with the ABC, Curry answered several questions and agreeed on one form to allow the ABC to do a background check on him.

One of the criteria for taking over the liquor license is that the holder has to live in the same county in which the establishment is located or within 35 miles of it.

"Mr. Curry lives in White Hall, which qualifies, as it is Jefferson County," Hardin said.