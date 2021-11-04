LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: Jason Lee Hale and his guitar a Stone’s Throw away

Jason Lee Hale performs at 7 p.m. Friday at Stone’s Throw Stifft Station, 3015 W. Markham St., Little Rock, (501) 379-8663; stonesthrowbeer.com.

A Stuttgart native, Hale was raised 24 miles away in England and, except for a stint in California, has lived in Central Arkansas all his life. He has said he always wanted to play guitar and thanks his parents for giving him the opportunity to do so.

“My parents listened to the local radio station, KAAY-AM, all the time I was growing up, and my biggest influence became Jimmy Page, of Led Zeppelin fame,” Hale says. “My dad bought me a guitar when I was 14, because I think he was tired of me taking the raw material of everything in our house and trying to turn stuff into a guitar. I’ve worked a lot of jobs but really only wanted to play guitar.”

Hale also performs with his band, The Personal Space Invaders.

◼️ E.W.F. Tribute, an Earth, Wind & Fire tribute act, performs a standing room only show at 7:30 p.m. Friday (tickets range from $15 to $80); Arkansauce, along with opening act Pert Near Sandstone, performs a standing-room only show at 7:30 p.m. Sunday ($15 advance, $18 day of show) at the Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave., 10 Shackleford Drive, Little Rock. (501) 823-0090; revroom.com.

◼️ Boy Named Banjo performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday ($15) and Vandoliers, along with opening act Gabe Lee, performs at 8:30 p.m. Saturday ($12 advance; $15 day of show; standing-room only (SRO) $10 advance, $12 day of show) and Ayron Jones, with opening act Hounds, performs at 8 p.m. Sunday ($15 SRO advance, $20 SRO at the door) at Stickyz Rock ’n’ Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave., Little Rock. Admission is $10. (501) 372-7707; stickyz.com.

◼️ Randall Shreve performs at 8 p.m. today ($10); Adam Faucett & The Tall Grass Buffalo performs at 9 p.m. Friday ($10); a reunion of former employees of Discount Records, Peaches Records, Arkansas Record & CD Exchange and Been Around Records will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday (free) and the Stuart Baer Memorial Blues Jam, featuring Bugtussle Slim, Amy Garland, Jeff Coleman, Charlotte Taylor & Gypsy Rain, Josh Parks, The Deltatones and others, will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday (free) at White Water Tavern, West Seventh and Thayer streets, Little Rock. (501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com.

◼️ Charlotte Taylor & Gypsy Rain performs at 9 p.m. Friday ($7) and The Big Dam Horns performs at 9 pm. Saturday ($8) at Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St., North Little Rock, (501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com.

◼️ The Karla Case Band performs at 9 p.m. Saturday at South on Main, 1304 Main St., Little Rock, (501) 244-9660; southonmain.com.

◼️ The Buh Jones Band performs at 9 p.m. Friday and Crossing Acheron performs at 8 p.m. Saturday at Neighbors/Area 51, 6511 Warden Road, Sherwood, (501) 835-5510.

◼️ Tragikly White performs at 8 p.m. Friday ($10) and The Arkansas River Bottom Band performs at 8 p.m. Saturday at Jimmy Doyle’s Country Club, 11800 Maybelline Road, North Little Rock; (501) 945-9042. (Next weekend marks the closing of the club, open since 1974. See story on this page Nov. 11.)

◼️ Normandy and Jazz on the Rock perform at 8 p.m. Friday and Frailstate and Tiny Towns perform at 8 p.m. Saturday ($15) at Vino’s, 923 W. Seventh St., Little Rock, (501) 375-8468; vinosbrewpub.com.

◼️ Sam Allbright performs at 7 p.m. Friday, Brian Nahlen performs at noon Saturday and Townsend will host a CD release show at 7 p.m. Saturday at Fassler Hall, 311 E. Capitol Ave., Little Rock, (501) 246-4757; fasslerhall.com.

◼️ John Calvin Brewer performs at 8 pm. Friday and Jack Fancy performs at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at JJ’s Grill, 12111 W Markham St., Little Rock, (501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com/jjslittlerock.

◼️ Jacob Flores will perform at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Diablo’s Tacos & Mezcaleria, 300 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. (501) 500-2323; diablostacosandmezcal.com.

◼️ Cliff Aaron with The Afterthought performs at 7 p.m. today; Christine DeMeo performs at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and DJ Kramer performs at 10 p.m. Friday and DJ King Akeem performs at 10 p.m. Saturday at Cannibal & Craft, 307 President Clinton Ave, Little Rock, (501) 414-8870; cannabilandcraftlr.com.

BENTON

Steven Curtis Chapman and Mac Powell, who have amassed a combined nine Grammy Awards, 83 Gospel Music Association Dove Awards and 81 No. 1 singles, perform at 7:30 p.m. today at First Baptist Church, 211 S. Market St., Benton. Tickets, at etix.com, are $27.50 or $24.75 for those in groups of four; $55 for early entry or $49.50 for early entry for those in groups of four. (501) 778-2271; firstbenton.org.

◼️ Bluesboy Jag performs at 8:30 p.m. today at Valhalla Restaurant & Axe Throwing, 224 W. South St., Benton. Admission is free. (501) 316-4082; valhallabenton.com.

◼️ Jacob Flores performs at 5:45 p.m. Sunday at Chepe’s Mexican Grill, 17324 I-30 Frontage Road, Benton. (501) 794-6656; chepesgrill.com.

CAMDEN

Kayleigh Mathews performs at 7 p.m. today at Native Dog Brewing, 125 Madison Ave. SE, Camden. (870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com.

CONWAY

Smokey Emerson performs at 7 p.m. Friday and Cameron Davis performs at 7 p.m. Saturday at Skinny J’s, 2235 Dave Ward Drive, Conway, (501) 358-6586.

◼️ Randall Shreve performs at 7 p.m. Friday at Hatchet House BBQue, 1004 Oak St., Conway, (501) 504-6894; hathethousebbque.com.

◼️ Opal Agafia & The Sweet Nothings perform at 8 p.m. Friday and Shamarr Allen performs at 8 p.m. Saturday at Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St., Conway. Admission is $5. (501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com.

◼️ The Tone Kats perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at TC’s Midtown Grill, 1611 E. Oak St., Conway. (501) 205-0576.

◼️ Jack Fancy will perform at 9 p.m. Friday and John Calvin Brewer performs at 9 p.m. Saturday at JJ’s Grill, 1010 Main St., Conway. (501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com/jjsconway.

EL DORADO

Greg “Big Papa” Binns, along with son Zakk (not pictured), performs Saturday at Mulekick@Mad in El Dorado. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)

Zakk and Big Papa Binns, a father/son duo, perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at Mulekick at MAD, 101 E. Locust St. Admission is free. (870) 444-3008; mulekickatmad.com.

FAYETTEVILLE

The Smilin’ Bob Guitar Expo will be held from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. through Sunday at Roots Headquarters, 1 East Mountain St. Proceeds will go to the children of the late, legendary Northwest Arkansas musician, Smilin’ Bob Lewis, who was a member of The Ben Miller Band and half of the duo, Tyrannosaurus Chicken. fayettevilleroots.org.

HOT SPRINGS

Dreams, a Fleetwood Mac tribute band, performs at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Blues Brothers — On a Mission from God, performs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Vapors Live, 315 Park Ave. Tickets are $30 advance, $35 at the door; (501) 463-4463; vaporslive.com.

◼️ Jimmy Lewis & 8 Second Ride performs at 9 p.m. Saturday at Boogie’s Bar & Grill, 1010 E. Grand Ave., (501) 624-5455; doitwithyourbootson.com.

◼️ Sensory 2 performs at 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Silk’s Bar and Grill, Oaklawn Racing Casino, 2705 Central Ave., (501) 623-4411; oaklawn.com.

◼️ Jacob Flores performs from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday at Jose’s Mexican Grill & Cantina, 5361 Central Ave., (501) 525-9797; from 9:30-11:55 p.m. Saturday at Splash Wine Bar, 325 Ouachita Ave., (501) 701-4544; and from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday at the Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa, 239 Central Ave,. (501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com.

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

Bill Bloomer performs at 7 p.m. Friday and GMG Band performs at 7 p.m. Saturday at The Beehive, 220 Minorca Road, (501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com.

JONESBORO

Kyle Harrison performs at 7:30 p.m. Friday at The Forum, 115 E. Monroe, St. Tickets are $7, $5 for children. (870) 935-2726; foajonesboro.org.

MORRILTON

Kordsmeier performs at 6 p.m. Friday at Point Remove Brewery, 102 S. Crestliner St., (501) 477-4080; pointremovebrewingcompany.com.

◼️ Get Off My Lawn performs at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill, 1222 E. Broadway. Admission is $5; (479) 518-0950; cedar-lounge-morrilton.edan.io.

PINE BLUFF

Platinum Hitz, an R&B band, performs from 5-7 p.m. Friday for the Arts & Sciences Center for Southeast Arkansas’ Live @5 concert series in The ARTSpace on Main’s ART Yard, 623 S. Main St. (In case of bad weather, the concert will move to the Catherine M. Bellamy Theater, 701 S. Main St.) Admission is $10, $5 for ASC members. (870) 536-3375; asc701.org.

◼️ The Chad Marshall Band performs for the Port City Blues Society at 9 p.m. Saturday at Hot Rods, 201 S. Main St., (870) 534-2066; hot-rods-sports-grill.edan.io.