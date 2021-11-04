Johnson, Whitaker plead not guilty in Fayetteville teen's death

FAYETTEVILLE -- Two Marianna men pleaded innocent Wednesday in the fatal shooting of a Fayetteville teen in September.

Christopher Michael Johnson Jr., 19, is charged with second-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence.

Paul Whitaker, 18, is charged with hindering apprehension or prosecution and accomplice to tampering with physical evidence.

Both men were given a Jan. 4 court date before Washington County Circuit Judge Joanna Taylor. Both are being held at the Washington County jail in lieu of bond.

Fayetteville police were called to 1862 W. Pleasant Woods Drive around 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 10 regarding a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old male in the home who had been shot.

The name of the juvenile who was killed hasn't been released.

Warrants were obtained for Johnson and Whitaker after several weeks of investigation. They were arrested in Marianna.

A witness told investigators that there were only two men other than himself and the victim in the apartment. The witness said he was upstairs when he heard the victim say "stop pointing that gun at me." The witness said he heard a shot, ran downstairs and saw the suspect standing in front of the victim and the second man standing across the room. A semi-automatic handgun was on the couch next to the suspect.

In text messages to the victim's mother, the witness said Johnson was playing with a gun and shot the victim in the chest, according to the affidavit.