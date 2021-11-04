Kids roll up sleeves for shots

Federal health officials hailed Wednesday's first shots for kids ages 5-11 as a major breakthrough after more than 18 months of illness, hospitalizations, deaths and disrupted education.

Kid-sized doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine cleared two final hurdles Tuesday -- a recommendation from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisers, followed by a green light from Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC.

At a Decatur, Ga., pediatrician's office, 10-year-old Mackenzie Olson took off her black leather jacket and rolled up her sleeve as her mother looked on.

"I see my friends but not the way I want to. I want to hug them, play games with them that we don't normally get to," and have a pillow fight with her best friend, Mackenzie said after getting her shot at the Children's Medical Group site.

With the federal government promising enough vaccine to protect the nation's 28 million kids in this age group, pediatricians' offices and hospitals have begun inoculating children. Schools, pharmacies and other locations plan to follow suit in the days ahead.

The atmosphere surrounding the launch of shots for elementary-age students was festive in many locations. California vaccine sites welcomed children with inflatable animals and handed out coloring books and prizes. Vehicles lined up before dawn at an Atlanta site.

Many pediatricians' offices expected strong interest in the shots at least initially, but health officials are worried about demand tapering off. Almost two-thirds of parents recently polled by the Kaiser Family Foundation said they would wait or not seek out vaccinations for their kids.

"It's like the release of a new iPhone," joked Sacramento, Calif., pediatrician and state Sen. Dr. Richard Pan, predicting that "these first few weeks are going to be all about managing a crush of demand from early adopters."

After that, he said, appointments are likely to level off in the way they have for older age groups.

Brian Giglio, 40, of Alexandria, Va., took his 8-year-old son, Carter, in for vaccination at Children's National Hospital in Washington, where kids with underlying conditions got first dibs. Carter has Type 1 diabetes that puts him at risk for complications if he were to become infected.

Giglio said the vaccine was "like a hallway pass for us to begin living life again." And Carter said he can't wait to leave masks behind once he's fully vaccinated, so he can smell the things he used to be able to smell without it.

"I'm ready to trash it," he said, though the CDC still recommends masks in schools and indoor public spaces where virus activity is high, even for the fully vaccinated.

In Houston, Texas Children's Hospital on Wednesday morning tackled the first of some 35,000 pediatric covid-19 vaccine appointments, a rush that officials said had been booked in just five days. And amid a deluge of demand from parents desperate to get their children at least partially inoculated by Thanksgiving, Dr. Eric Ball realized that he would have to skip some of his friend's daughter's bat mitzvah.

"Yeah," the Orange County, Calif., pediatrician said, laughing. "Looks like I'll be vaccinating kids in my suit this Saturday."

The vaccine -- one-third the dose given to older children and adults, and administered with child-sized needles -- requires two doses three weeks apart, plus two more weeks for full protection. That means children who get vaccinated before Thanksgiving will be covered by Christmas.

Thousands of pediatricians pre-ordered doses, and Pfizer began shipments soon after the Food and Drug Administration's decision Friday to authorize emergency use. Pfizer said it expects to make 19,000 shipments totaling about 11 million doses in the coming days, and millions more will be available to order on a weekly basis.

Although the U.S. infection rate plummeted for weeks as the reach of the contagious delta variant ebbed, federal officials have warned that another spike is possible. Absent vaccinations, they say, younger children are vulnerable to hospitalization and, in the most rare cases, death from covid-19, and they can transmit the virus to people of all age groups.

The Biden administration has enlisted 20,000 pediatricians, family doctors and pharmacies to administer the shots and is shipping 15 million doses. About 5 million of them are allocated to pharmacies in the federal program that have been key to the adult vaccination rollout. The other 10 million are allocated to states.

Authorities said they expect a smooth rollout, unlike the chaos that plagued the national one for adults nearly a year ago.

Puerto Rico's governor said Wednesday that officials will start vaccinating children ages 5-11 this week against covid-19, and that getting the vaccine will be required to attend school in person with few exceptions.

Health Secretary Carlos Mellado said he anticipates that some 227,000 children will be vaccinated, with a goal to inoculate 95% of that population. So far, officials say nearly 87% of children ages 12-15 have been vaccinated. Overall, more than 70% of the 3.3 million people in the U.S. territory have been fully vaccinated.

As part of an ambitious plan to offer coronavirus vaccinations to California's 3.5 million children in that age group, the state intends to offer vaccinations at locations including school clinics, pharmacies, pediatrician offices and county sites, many of which will launch in the coming days. Health officials said they are expecting 1.2 million initial doses of the pediatric vaccine.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced last month that California would have the nation's first coronavirus vaccine mandate for schoolchildren -- about 6.7 million public and private school students in the nation's most populous state -- once the federal government has given final approval for the shots. The mandate will be phased in and will likely not take full effect until July.

Newsom hailed the new availability Wednesday, saying the pandemic "has taken a heavy toll on the well-being of our kids."

Asked about parents having trouble finding vaccination appointments, White House coronavirus coordinator Jeff Zients said the vaccines.gov website will be updated by Friday for parents to search for locations near them. He said the child vaccination campaign will be at full speed next week as Pfizer continues to ship millions more doses to locations around the country.

More than 6,000 vaccination clinics are being planned at schools around the country before the winter holiday break, he said.

Walgreens planned to start kids' vaccinations Saturday and said parents could sign up online or by calling 1-800-Walgreens. CVS was also accepting appointments online and by phone at select pharmacies starting Sunday.

Despite the initial enthusiasm, not everyone is rushing out to get shots.

Hannah Hause, a Colorado mother of four children ages 2, 5, 7 and 8, is herself vaccinated, but wants to see how the child vaccines play out and are studied in the larger childhood population.

"It's not studied long-term. It just makes me nervous," she said. "As long as I can wait, I will wait."

At a White House briefing Wednesday, Walensky said authorities thoroughly reviewed all available data on the vaccine's safety, efficacy and the immune response it generates before recommending shots for kids.

Dr. Ada Stewart, a Black family physician in Columbia, S.C., and past president of the American Academy of Family Physicians, said she's seen the toll the virus has taken on younger children -- not just in family illness and death but with school disruptions, slipping grades and mental strain.

School closures throughout the pandemic have disproportionately burdened children of color, widening academic gaps and worsening mental health, according to data presented Tuesday to CDC advisers. It showed more than 2,000 covid-related school closures in just the first two months of the current school year.

A Pfizer study of 2,268 children found that the vaccine was almost 91% effective at preventing symptomatic covid-19 infections. The FDA examined 3,100 vaccinated kids in concluding that the shots are safe.

