The nation in brief: Killer back from Bali arrested in U.S.

Killer back from Bali arrested in U.S.

CHICAGO -- A Chicago woman who served more than seven years in an Indonesian prison after being convicted of killing her mother at a luxury resort on the island of Bali has been indicted on murder conspiracy charges in the United States and taken into federal custody.

FBI agents took Heather Mack, 26, into custody upon her arrival at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport on Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. attorney's office in Chicago.

Mack has been charged with conspiring to kill her mother, Sheila von Wiese-Mack, in 2014, according to a U.S. indictment that was unsealed Wednesday. Also charged is Mack's former boyfriend, Tommy Schaefer, who was also convicted of murder in Indonesia and is still imprisoned there.

With the indictment in which they are charged with conspiracy to commit murder in a foreign country, Mack and Schaefer are also charged with obstruction of justice in the three-count indictment.

At an arraignment Wednesday afternoon, Mack pleaded innocent to the charges and U.S. District Judge Charles Norgle ordered that she remain in custody until a detention hearing Nov. 10.

Brian Claypool, Mack's attorney, said Wednesday that the federal charges are "clearly a witch hunt" in response to public pressure after Mack's release from prison. Speaking by phone from California, Claypool said he will ask the court to throw out the new charges, arguing that conspiracy was included in the charges that Mack was convicted of in Indonesia.

Florida city votes to clip alcohol sales

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. -- Last call could come three hours earlier in Miami Beach, where a majority of voters fed up with nighttime violence chose "Yes" to rolling back the 5 a.m. closing time for alcohol sales.

Mayor Dan Gelber, who pushed for a 2 a.m. closing time, also won reelection Tuesday. He declared victory for both campaigns.

"This is what our residents want," Gelber said. He called the earlier limit to alcohol sales a first step toward repositioning South Beach's entertainment district as a "live, work, play" area with new housing, offices and cultural spaces.

The voter referendum held Tuesday was in response to increasingly raucous crowds and public drinking in the South Beach entertainment district, where tension has been bubbling for years as party crowds grew from a few weekends into a year-round presence.

The city's commissioners had agreed to a temporary restriction of early-morning alcohol sales in South Beach last summer. Now city staff must develop legislation to codify the referendum. Gelber said he expects commissioners to support such measures now that voters have spoken.

Pilot accused in flight attendant attack

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- A Southwest Airlines pilot is under investigation after being accused of assaulting a flight attendant at a California bar during an argument over wearing masks, authorities said.

The pilot was cited for assault and battery over the Oct. 18 dispute at a hotel bar in San Jose, USA Today reported Tuesday.

The Santa Clara County district attorney's office is reviewing the incident to determine if criminal charges should be filed, San Jose police Sgt. Christian Camarillo told the news organization.

The hotel bar incident "involved a disagreement over mask wearing or masks," Camarillo said, declining to provide more details.

The pilot's name wasn't released.

There was a "crew disagreement during an overnight trip," and the pilot has been placed on leave while the incident is investigated, Southwest spokesperson Brandy King said.

The incident comes amid a surge in unruly airline passengers this year, who sometimes become violent. Many of the confrontations involved objections to wearing masks, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

2 Tulsa officers cited in evidence-hiding

TULSA -- Two Tulsa police officers have been charged with helping conceal evidence of a shooting involving the brother of the boyfriend of a former officer who pleaded guilty earlier this year to illegally purchasing a gun for her boyfriend.

Lt. Marcus Harper and officer Ananias Carson III were charged Tuesday as accessories after the fact, said Rogers County District Attorney Matt Ballard.

Harper, the husband of Tulsa City Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper, and Carson went to the apartment of then-officer Latoya Dythe on Aug. 24, 2020, after the brother of Dythe's boyfriend was involved in what police said was a gang-related shooting while using Dythe's vehicle, an affidavit states.

Harper and Carson reportedly searched the vehicle and removed evidence before advising her to officially report the shooting, according to the affidavit. Harper and Carson told Dythe's boyfriend and his brother to not disclose that they were at Dythe's apartment and then failed to reveal to investigators that they had gone to Dythe's apartment, the document said.

Both officers are now on unpaid leave, said Police Chief Wendell Franklin.