LB commit Powell staying positive after injury

Arkansas commitment and Fayetteville linebacker Mani Powell is keeping a positive attitude and helping out his team after a season-ending injury.

Powell, 6-2, 230 pounds, moved to Northwest Arkansas from Canton (Ohio) McKinley in August, not long after committing to the Razorbacks in July.

He suffered an ACL and meniscus injury against Bentonville West on Sept. 24, but he hasn’t let the injury keep him down.

“I know I’m set for a future of football, so it didn’t really effect me too much,” Powell said.

Powell, who had surgery on Oct. 21, plans to enroll at Arkansas in January and be ready to play in the spring game.

“I’ll be walking maybe in four or five weeks,” he said. “Due to the meniscus tear I can’t put any weight on my left leg right now. They really haven’t given me a timeframe on running, but I’ll be doing that before I’m totally back being a football player again."

He is usually not too far away from the football field supporting his teammates.

“I want to say these are the times that define how much you love the game,” Powell said. “I could’ve easily stopped coming around it just because of the injury. I make sure I stay around as much as I can. It teaches you taking bad things and turning it into something positive.

“At the end of the day, injury or not, I want the team to be great and I still have goals for the team, and just me knowing injury or not I need to stay around and help out with the goals.”

Powell had 81 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, 2 forced fumbles and 7 quarterback pressures as a junior. He was named to the first team of the Division I All-Ohio football team by The Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.

In the three and half games he played this season, Powell recorded 32 tackles, 1.5 sack, 3 tackles for loss, 5 quarterback hurries, 1 forced fumble, 1 pass breakup and 1 recovered fumble

Powell feels like a player-coach now.

“To be honest, right now, I’m around acting like a coach,” he said. “Making sure I’m keeping the positive vibes with the guys, trying to keep my guys right minded for games, and of course I’m the hype man on the sidelines on game day.”

Arkansas linebackers coach Michael Scherer is excited to coach him. Powell is looking forward to playing under Scherer.

“I will say I feel the same exact way,” he said. “Basically with the injury, I’m not saying I’m forgetting about my team and what I got going on right now, but I got my focus on right now being ready as a Razorback freshman.”

The move to Arkansas has been good for Powell and his family.

“It’s always good being in a new place and starting a new beginning,” Powell said. “It turns out this place is everything I thought it would be. I love it here. It’s definitely a place I can see myself being successful.

"The most important thing is the people and the environment turned out to be everything I thought it would be plus more.”