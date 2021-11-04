Feeling a little hoarse

Lara Farrar's story in Sunday's Democrat-Gazette about the Ivermectin shortage in Arkansas was eye-opening. At first I couldn't imagine people being so gullible as to deny the vaccine tested and approved by the medical community in favor of a "cow and horse drug."

But then I found out my Aunt Jethrine has been "licking it off the end of the tube" for about a month. The good news is my uncle reports my aunt is showing no signs of covid and she's giving two gallons of milk a day. That's not all ... Uncle Cletus said Jethrine is a 2-to-1 favorite to win the Oaklawn Handicap!

DENTON TUMBLESON

Clarksville

Garland proved worth

Sen. Tom Cotton recently told our Attorney General Merrick Garland he should resign due to his resistance to name-calling at a school board function. I would remind the senator of the Oklahoma City bombing, which killed 168 people, including small children, and injured many more.

One of the investigating prosecutors of Timothy McVeigh for the bombing was Merrick Garland. McVeigh was found guilty and received the death penalty due to the hard work of all law enforcement and the legal team.

We as a nation should be proud of a man whose legal fight over domestic terrorism is as important as Cotton's fight overseas with foreign terrorists.

EDITH SEAMAN

Lakeview

On the 21st century

December 2099--What a great planet we had. Too bad about this devastation everywhere. Very sad. But what a promising collection of political and economic ideas we started with: democracy and capitalism. Imagine the goal--all people having a say and all having a piece of the pie. Sustainable, that's what it promised. But it didn't last.

Republicans began throwing sand in the gears of democracy so fewer folks would have a say in politics. And not just sand, but wrenches. Then Big Boys and Girls began throwing in money. That really clogged up the process.

Ah, capitalism, what a terrific idea--provide something that others will pay for. Sadly, the concept of selling a valuable product or service got sneered into oblivion. Profit, protected at all costs, became king.

All this mess today is our own fault. We remained sheep, willfully ignorant. Herded with a resentment prod down a path to desecration. Baaa.

CHRIS SPATZ

Conway