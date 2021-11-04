Lieutenant tells Little Rock Civil Service Commission that his error led to untruthfulness charge against fired officer

The Little Rock Civil Service Commission reconvened Wednesday to hear additional testimony in the appeal hearing for David Mattox, a police officer who was terminated because of his involvement in last year's search for a man suspected of exposing himself to women in the city.

Mattox's wife was one of the victims.

He was fired earlier this year after Police Chief Keith Humphrey in a July 15 memo sustained allegations of untruthfulness and unauthorized investigation against Mattox, but did not sustain an insubordination charge.

"I understand the desire to protect one's family member from harm," Humphrey wrote at the time. "However, it appears that the investigation was not moving to the expectation and/or satisfaction of Officer Mattox."

Wednesday's hearing was the latest episode in the strife between Humphrey and a group of officers and leaders within the Little Rock Police Department. Several department officials who have testified in the civil-service proceedings have litigation pending against the chief related to the 2020 investigation.

At the conclusion of the appeal process, commissioners could choose to uphold Mattox's termination, reinstate him or reinstate him after a brief suspension.

Wednesday's hearing was a continuation of the civil-service appeal because commissioners had to postpone for several weeks after their last meeting, which took place Oct. 8.

During the roughly five hours of proceedings Wednesday, a lieutenant who served as an Internal Affairs investigator on the case testified that he made a mistake during his interview with Mattox that led to the untruthfulness charge.

Mattox is represented by attorney Robert Newcomb, a local attorney who also represents former officer Charles Starks as well as other police officials who have gone to court against the police chief.

Handling the appeal for the city and the department are Khayyam Eddings and Allison Pearson Rhodes, attorneys with the law firm Friday, Eldredge and Clark.

Police arrested a suspect, Ricardo Ramirez-Gonzalez, on several counts of indecent exposure in August 2020.

Much of the testimony thus far has examined whether Mattox's conduct violated a police rule against officers becoming involved with an investigation when a family member is a victim, and whether Mattox's superiors had authorized his activities.

Those activities included Mattox identifying a vehicle tied to the suspect, providing the information to a sergeant and being present at home when police showed his wife a photo spread that included the suspect's image.

Additionally, questions have probed a finding of untruthfulness that resulted from Mattox having initially denied during the internal investigation that he filled out a report known as an arrest disposition report -- commonly referred to as an ADR -- when Ramirez-Gonzalez was detained.

Nathan Tackett, who recently retired from the Police Department as a lieutenant after working there for 36 years, testified that he was the Northwest Division day-shift commander for approximately three years.

He said his recommendation was that the charge of untruthfulness against Mattox not be sustained.

Tackett said he believed, based on the information in the case, that Mattox did not willfully misrepresent himself with regard to filling out the arrest report.

He testified that Mattox did not do anything wrong regarding an unauthorized investigation, arguing that Mattox passed on information. Had Mattox not done that, he would have been derelict in his duty as an officer, Tackett said.

Maj. Russell King, the department's Northwest Division commander, testified that the initial allegation against Mattox dealt with untruthfulness and that allegations of insubordination and unauthorized investigation were added by Assistant Chief Crystal Young-Haskins.

He testified that he did not sustain an untruthfulness charge, explaining to commissioners that he could not see any value to Mattox being untruthful about filling out the arrest report.

King said it seemed plausible that it was a normal, human mistake.

Under cross-examination by Eddings, King was asked about Mattox's statements in the two Internal Affairs interviews.

In the first interview, Mattox reportedly said he did not fill out the document. In the second, Mattox acknowledged he did when presented with the report and said he did not know why he said he did not fill it out when asked in the earlier interview.

At one point during cross-examination, King acknowledged it was "unique" for an officer to follow in a vehicle while a suspect is being transported after an arrest when that suspect is accused of victimizing the officer's spouse.

Follow-up questioning by commissioners yielded King's assessment that Mattox's situation was unique because Mattox was the only officer who had encountered the suspect's vehicle.

Assistant Chief Hayward Finks briefly took the witness chair, but Newcomb's line of questioning prompted an objection from Eddings, leading to an exchange with commission Chair Jeffrey Hildebrand in which Hildebrand requested that Newcomb stick to the facts of the case.

Newcomb ultimately ended the line of questioning, and Finks was excused.

Lt. John Michael Trent testified that the initial focus of the investigation authorized by Humphrey was a potentially compromised photo spread and that the investigation at the time concerned then-Sgt. Christopher McCauley and Lt. Rusty Rothwell.

Trent, Mattox, McCauley and Rothwell are plaintiffs in a case Newcomb has brought against Humphrey and other police officials in Pulaski County Circuit Court, arguing that they experienced adverse treatment relating to the indecent-exposure case.

Trent said that during the internal investigation, he interviewed 24 individuals -- 23 sworn officers and one citizen. He testified that he was prevented from interviewing the Mexican Consulate in Little Rock as well as the police chief.

He testified that Mattox was the first interviewee, and he provided Trent with a "road map" regarding the case. Mattox had found the vehicle, making him a logical starting point, Trent said.

Trent argued that based on the totality of the circumstances, including the number of victims and Mattox being on routine patrol when he found the vehicle, Mattox did not violate the policy on investigating a crime in which a family member is a victim.

If Mattox had found the vehicle and done nothing, that would be dereliction of duty, Trent said.

The information concerning the vehicle, which Mattox provided to police, sat there and nothing happened, Trent added moments later.

He testified that the question he put to Mattox about the arrest report was a "housekeeping" question related to the two different styles of handwriting on the report.

Trent said the commissioners were there because of a mistake he made, referring to his first interview with Mattox.

A good investigator would have put the piece of paper in front of Mattox, Trent said, testifying that the officer would have immediately recognized it was his own handwriting.

"To this day, I have no idea why I did not do that," Trent said.

On cross-examination, Eddings asked whether Trent found it odd that of all the people to have found the suspect's vehicle on the same day a bulletin went out, it was the husband of a victim.

"Unique, but not odd," Trent said.

"What's the difference?" Eddings said.

"I would say he was in the right place at the right time," Trent said.

Later, Trent testified that he re-interviewed Mattox about the arrest report because of the seriousness of an untruthfulness charge.

Commissioners adjourned Wednesday evening and were scheduled to return this morning.