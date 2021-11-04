Little Rock police officer's firing overturned by Civil Service Commission

The Little Rock Civil Service Commission on Thursday overturned the firing of David Mattox, a former police officer who was terminated earlier this year because of his involvement in a 2020 indecent-exposure investigation in which his wife was one of the victims.

Commissioners voted to impose a one-month suspension and the addition of a letter of reprimand to his personnel file.

The commission upheld the city's findings against Mattox but opted for the less-serious disciplinary action. Police Chief Keith Humphrey had sustained allegations of untruthfulness and unauthorized investigation against him.

The seven-member commission had only four members hearing the case during the four days of appeal proceedings, which took place last month and this month. The most recent day of testimony was Wednesday as the commission reconvened after a break of several weeks.

Questioners had drilled into whether Mattox was too close to an investigation involving his wife in light of a department prohibition on investigating cases where a family member is a victim, and whether he was intentionally misleading during an internal investigation about having filled out an arrest report.

Mattox was represented by attorney Robert Newcomb. Newcomb also represents Mattox and three others in an ongoing civil suit against Humphrey and other police officials tied primarily to the handling of the indecent-exposure case.

Read Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.