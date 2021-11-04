Little Rock's Veterans Affairs office relocating to new building on regional campus in North Little Rock

The Little Rock Regional Veterans Affairs office will move to a new site Dec. 1.

The office will remain on the VA's regional campus in North Little Rock but will relocate from building 65 to building 111. The public contact team for the VA will be located on the first floor of building 111 for those seeking services for themselves or a family member.

VA spokesman Jay Mergenschroer said in a news release that the move is being made because of an increase in demand for veteran services.

"We apologize to our veterans and family members for any inconvenience this may cause," Mergenschroer said. "We are working to find a better location to accommodate the increased number of veterans we are seeing.

"Building #111 is a temporary fix; and hopefully, we'll be able share information about a permanent facility soon."