Police beat: LR felon arrested on firearm charge; Police arrest man after finding gun

LR felon arrested on firearm charge

Little Rock police arrested a man in a Wednesday morning disturbance and the illegal possession of a firearm, according to an arrest report.

Arriving on the scene shortly after midnight, officers saw Kortavious Bailey of Little Rock on the third floor of a hotel at 7501 Interstate 30, but he evaded officers who tried to arrest him, flinging a gun into the bushes from his right jacket pocket, the report states.

When officers detained him, Bailey would not provide his real name, and they found drug paraphernalia on him, according to the report.

As a felon, it is not legal for Bailey to have a gun, according to authorities.

Police arrest man after finding gun

Police arrested a Little Rock man Wednesday on suspicion that he was in illegal possession of a gun after Little Rock officers found a pistol during a traffic stop, according to an arrest report.

Officers found the firearm under the gear box of Eric Jordan's Chevrolet Impala after pulling him over near 2410 S. Battery St. for failure to signal and driving on a suspended license, the report states.