Ford's sales dip, but new lineup a buoy

Ford Motor Co.'s U.S. sales were off 4% year-over-year in October, but it posted strong results from new SUVs and trucks in its product lineup and was able to increase inventories amid a lingering shortage of semiconductor chips.

Ford sold 175,918 vehicles in the United States last month, down 4% from October 2020. Though truck sales were off 7%, SUV sales were up 12.8% and the automaker reported that SUVs under the Ford brand had their best retail sales month in 21 years, driven by sales of the new Bronco Sport, Bronco and Mustang Mach-E.

"Continuous improvement in inventories and new products made Ford the best-selling automaker in America for the second month in a row, which was last accomplished 23 years ago," Andrew Frick, Ford's vice president of sales for the U.S. and Canada, said in a statement. "F-Series, strong SUV sales driven by Bronco, Bronco Sport, Mustang Mach-E, and the first full month of Maverick sales really fueled our performance."

After being hit harder than many of its competitors early on in the chip shortage, Ford has started to see its inventory improve. At the end of October, the automaker reported 243,000 vehicles in gross stock, up 7,000 over September.

-- The Detroit News (TNS)

Murphy Oil slated to release earnings

Murphy Oil Corp. is to release third quarter 2021 earnings results today before the market opens, the company said.

It will host an investor call at 8 a.m. to discuss finances and operations. The public can access the call and presentation materials on Murphy Oil's website, or dial 888-886-7786, and use conference ID: 88455077, to listen to the discussion.

Analysts who follow Murphy Oil are expecting earnings to increase on higher revenue compared with last year, according to Zacks Equity Research. They estimate results to be around 15 cents per share, a 200% gain from a year ago, when severe storms shut down industry production and led to company losses.

Murphy Oil shares fell 3.5%, or $1, to close Wednesday at $27.90 on the New York Stock Exchange. In the 12 months, shares have traded between $7 and $30.25.

-- Nathan Owens

Arkansas Index sees another day of gains

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 794.64, up 27.43.

"A decision by the Federal Reserve to taper asset purchases was previously anticipated and equity markets reacted higher with the S&P 500 Index closing at a new record high led by the consumer discretionary and materials sectors," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.