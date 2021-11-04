Community briefs: Next Archeological Survey leader chosen; Rescue Plan awards 9 more groups funds

Next Archeological Survey leader chosen

University of Arkansas System President Donald R. Bobbitt named Alex Barker, Ph.D., as the new director of the Arkansas Archeological Survey (AAS). Barker is immediate past president of the American Anthropological Association.

Bobbitt will recommend his choice to the board of trustees of the University of Arkansas for approval at its next regular meeting Nov. 17-18 at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, according to a news release.

Rescue Plan awards 9 more groups funds

Nine more recipients of American Rescue Plan (ARP) ESSER III grant funds have been announced, including Southeast Arkansas agencies.

Funds were recently announced by the Arkansas Department of Education's Division of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) and Arkansas State University and its initiative, the Arkansas Out of School Network.

This raises the total awarded the $6.25 million to 53 after-school, summer and extended-year learning programs across the state.

The ESSER III federal relief funding was allocated to mitigate student learning loss as a result of the covid-19 pandemic and support social and emotional development.

The most recent nine grant award recipients are:

• Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson County, $104,385.

• Boys & Girls Club of McGehee, $150,000.

• Boys & Girls Club – El Dorado, $103,939.

• Boys & Girls Club of Central Arkansas, $150,000.

• Boys & Girls Club of Faulkner County, $127, 928.

• Boys & Girls Club of Van Buren, $150,000.

• Boys & Girls Club of West Memphis, $68,640.

• Boys & Girls Club of Diamond Hills – Mulberry Unit, $110,828.

• Boys & Girls Club of Saline County, Cedar Mountain Club, $50,000.

All recipients are listed at https://www.astate.edu/news/6-25-million-in-american-rescue-plan-funds-awarded-to-53-grant-recipients.