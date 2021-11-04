North Little Rock third grader wins $1,000 for 14-pound cabbage

A third grader from North Little Rock won $1,000 after growing a cabbage that weighed in at 14 pounds.

Marshall Furqueron, a student at Ridge Road Elementary School, was awarded a $1,000 scholarship as part of Bonnie Plants 3rd Grade Cabbage Program, as well as the title of this year’s “Best in State,” the company said in a news release.

As part of the program, the company sends out a starter cabbage plant, along with lessons on how to care for the plant every step of the way.

"My dad and I watered it and we fed it plant food, and my dad bought the expensive soil,” Marshall told the Democrat-Gazette in an email. “I was very surprised that it got so big. When my parents told me I won, I thought they were playing a joke on me! I was very excited when I saw myself on the news and I realized I really did win!” he added.

Marshall said his mom made fried cabbage and bacon for a week, and the family still has a lot of leftovers.

Students took photos with their cabbage when it was fully grown, and winners were selected by Bonnie in collaboration with state departments of agriculture, the release states. Winners were chosen based on student enthusiasm to participate and learn, as well as the size and overall appearance of the cabbage, the company said in the release.

According to the company, the program was stalled last year due to the pandemic, and relaunched to give students a safe and remote-friendly activity. Over 200,000 third graders in 48 states participated in this year’s contest, the company noted.

Marshall will use his winnings for when he goes to college to study fishing, he said.