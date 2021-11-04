Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• David Durisseau, 44, of 3483 W. Kessler Road in Fayetteville was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Durisseau was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Shauraye Jackson-Treat, 33, of 2923 Greenwich St. in Springdale was arrested Tuesday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Jackson-Treat was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• James Franklin, 43, of 4049 Johnell Drive in Fayetteville was arrested Tuesday in connection with sexual assault. Franklin was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Tyrone Doolittle, 30, of 435 Happy Hollow Road in Fayetteville was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault, battery and possession of firearm by certain persons. Doolittle was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.