Congratulations are in order for those who worked to pass the Little Rock school tax extension. Not least of all Superintendent Michael Poore and all the school board members. Turns out, the third time is the charm. Or at least the third time with a locally elected school board.

The vote was not just solid. It was surprising. Those voting for the extension: 5,736; those against: 1,866.

So now the millage will be extended by 19 years, to 2052, and the district will raise $300 million for a variety of items, including a high school in west Little Rock and a bunch of repairs to roofs, etc. It helped that the district was able to promote the extension as only that, and not a tax increase. Although if somebody told you that your car payment would continue another 19 years, you might consider that an increase in the price of the car.

But now the work begins. And we don't mean in constructing new schools or new buildings at current schools.

All the new buildings aren't going to fix some of the problems in the Little Rock schools. We hate to rain on the post-election parade, but a lot of work has to be done inside those buildings to make the school system a great one. In some schools, teacher absenteeism is a problem. In some schools, poor discipline is a problem. And in some schools, academic achievement is a problem. In our experience, the fundamental difference between a great school and a not-so-great school can be found in the principal's office. And when a principal has the power to hire the best teachers, that principal becomes a powerful advocate for great education. See charter schools, for example.

The good news--even better for the district than Tuesday's vote--is that there appears to be a superintendent and a school board with the energy to push, or pull, the schools in the right direction. And now that taxpayers are going to infuse the system with another $300 million, the issue of money can be safely taken off the table.

Now the work begins. As has been said before, the city of Little Rock can only be a great city if the school system is great. Here's hoping Tuesday's vote leads in that direction.