NWA PREP FOOTBALL REPORT: Playoff picture clears some heading into final week of regular season

Most playoff pictures became a lot clearer after last weekend's game, and several teams now know what's at stake should they win or lose when the regular season ends Friday night.

The only crazy picture lies in the 3A-1 West Conference, where a four-way tie for second place could transpire if certain conditions take place.

Here's how those playoff pictures look for teams in the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette coverage area.

7A-WEST

Fayetteville (7-2, 6-0)

The Bulldogs have already clinched the No. 1 seed and a first-round playoff bye. They can win the outright conference title with a win over Springdale Har-Ber.

Bentonville (7-2, 5-1)

The Tigers can clinch a No. 2 playoff seed and a first-round bye with a win over Bentonville West OR with a loss if Rogers beats Rogers Heritage and remains ahead of West in the number of tiebreaker points used to break a three-way tie in this situation.

Bentonville falls to a No. 3 seed with a loss to West IF Rogers also loses to Heritage OR if Rogers beats Heritage but falls behind West in tiebreaker points.

Rogers (7-2, 4-2)

The Mounties can assure themselves of a No. 3 seed with a win of nine points or more over Heritage. If Rogers' margin of victory is less than nine points AND West defeats Bentonville and somehow jumps past the Mounties in tiebreaker points, then Rogers would fall to the No. 4 seed.

Rogers could also fall to a No. 4 seed with a loss AND a West victory.

Bentonville West (6-3, 4-2)

The Wolverines can clinch a No. 2 seed and a first-round bye with a win over Bentonville AND a Rogers loss to Heritage OR if the Mounties win by less than nine points and West manages to jump past Rogers in tiebreaker points.

The Wolverines will be a No. 4 seed with a loss to Bentonville OR even with a win over Bentonville if they can't pass Rogers in tiebreaker points.

Springdale Har-Ber (3-6, 3-3)

The Wildcats are already locked into the No. 5 seed and will start the playoffs on the road against the loser of Friday's game between North Little Rock and Cabot.

Springdale (1-8, 1-5), Fort Smith Southside (1-8, 1-5)

The winner of Friday's game at Jarrell Williams Bulldog Stadium will earn the No. 6 seed and travel for its first-round playoff game against the winner of Friday's game between North Little Rock and Cabot. The loser is eliminated from playoff contention.

7A-CENTRAL

Fort Smith Northside (5-4, 2-4)

The Grizzlies can clinch the league's No. 5 seed with a victory over Little Rock Southwest and will go to either Rogers or Bentonville West for a first-round playoff game. Northside will fall to the No. 6 seed with a loss and will go to either Bentonville or Rogers for a first-round game.

6A-WEST

Greenwood (6-3, 4-2)

The Bulldogs can earn a No. 2 playoff seed and a first-round bye with a win over Lake Hamilton UNLESS Greenwood wins by only one or two points and Little Rock Parkview defeats Van Buren by 13 points. That turn of events would push Patriots past the Bulldogs for tiebreaker points.

Greenwood falls to a No. 4 seed with a loss OR a one- or two-point win if Little Rock Parkview wins by 13 over Van Buren. That would give the Bulldogs a home first-round playoff game against either Marion, West Memphis or Searcy.

5A-WEST

Farmington (7-2, 4-2)

The Cardinals have already clinched the conference's No. 3 seed and will begin the playoffs with a road game against White Hall, the No. 2 seed from the 5A-Central.

Harrison (6-3, 3-3)

The Goblins have already clinched the conference's No. 4 seed and will start the playoff with a road game against defending state champion Pulaski Academy.

4A-1

Shiloh Christian (9-1, 6-0)

The Saints have already secured the conference's No. 1 seed and will start the playoffs with a home game against the fifth seed from the 4A-3.

Prairie Grove (7-2, 5-1), Elkins (7-1, 5-1)

The winner of Friday's showdown in Prairie Grove takes a No. 2 seed and will open the playoffs against the No. 4 seed from the 4A-3.

The loser drops to the No. 3 seed and still gets a home playoff game, but the opponent would be the No. 3 seed from the 4A-4.

Gentry (6-3, 3-3)

The Pioneers, currently on a three-game losing skid, can clinch a No. 4 seed with a victory over Gravette OR a Huntsville loss to Berryville. That would mean a trip to the No. 2 seed from the 4A-4.

Gentry falls to a No. 5 seed with a loss to Gravette AND a Huntsville win over Berryville. That means the Pioneers would travel to Ozark, the No. 1 seed from the 4A-4, for a first-round game.

Huntsville (4-5, 2-4)

The Eagles will take the No. 4 seed with a win over Berryville AND a Gentry loss to Gravette, and that means a trip to the No. 2 seed from the 4A-4 to start the playoffs.

Huntsville will be the No. 5 seed with a loss OR a Gentry win, and that means a trip to Ozark to begin postseason play.

4A-4

Ozark (6-2, 5-0)

The Hillbillies have already clinched the conference's No. 1 seed and get a home playoff game against either Gentry or Huntsville next week.

Lamar (7-2, 4-1)

The Warriors can clinch a No. 2 seed with a victory over Mena and would start the playoffs with a home game against either Gentry or Huntsville.

Lamar falls to a No. 3 seed with a loss IF Dardanelle loses to Dover, and the Warriors could face the loser of the Prairie Grove-Elkins game to start the playoffs. Lamar falls to the No. 4 seed with a loss IF Dardanelle wins, and the Warriors would open the playoffs against the No. 3 seed from the 4A-3.

3A-1

Charleston (9-0, 6-0)

The Tigers have already won the conference championship and will try to complete an unbeaten regular season against Lavaca. Charleston also gets a first-round bye and could enjoy home-field advantage throughout the playoff semifinals.

Hackett (7-2, 4-2)

A win over Mansfield gives the Hornets a No. 2 seed and a first-round home playoff game against the fifth seed from the 3A-5. If Hackett loses, then things get more confusing -- including a possible four-way tie for second place.

A Hackett loss, coupled with a Lincoln win over Cedarville and a Lavaca win over Charleston, would leave Hackett, Cedarville, Lavaca and Lincoln tied with 4-3 records. If this happens, Hackett and Lincoln advance with 2-1 records, then Hackett is seeded second and Lincoln third based on the Hornets' win over the Wolves, then Cedarville is fourth and Lavaca fifth.

Hackett would fall to a No. 3 seed with a loss AND a Cedarville win, and even drop to a No. 4 seed with a loss AND wins by both Cedarville and Lavaca.

Cedarville (7-2, 4-2)

The Pirates can finish as a No. 2 seed with a win over Lincoln AND a Hackett loss. Cedarville is the No. 3 seed with a win if Hackett wins.

If Cedarville loses, the Pirates fall to the No. 4 seed.

Lavaca (5-4, 3-3)

The Golden Arrows can finish as a No. 2 seed with a win over Charleston by two or more points AND losses by Hackett and Cedarville. Lavaca will be the No. 3 seed with a win IF Cedarville wins AND Hackett loses, and a No. 4 seed with a win IF Cedarville and Hackett both win.

A loss to Charleston drops Lavaca to a No. 5 seed.

Lincoln (3-6, 3-3)

The Wolves can move up to the No. 3 seed with a win over Cedarville AND a Lavaca loss.

Lincoln could fall to the No. 5 seed with a loss IF Lavaca defeats Charleston.

West Fork (2-7, 2-4)

The Tigers can finish as a No. 4 seed with a win of two or more points over Greenland AND losses by Lavaca and Lincoln. West Fork is a No. 5 seed with a one-point win over Greenland AND losses by Lavaca or Lincoln.

The Tigers are eliminated with a loss OR with wins by Lavaca and Lincoln.

3A-4

Booneville (9-1, 6-0)

Booneville can clinch the No. 1 seed with a win OR with a loss if Paris beats Danville. If either one happens, the Bearcats will open the playoffs with a home game against the fifth seed from the 3A-2.

Booneville falls to the No. 2 seed only with a loss AND a Paris loss.

Paris (8-1, 5-1)

The Eagles can clinch a No. 2 playoff seed with a win over Danville OR a Booneville win over Perryville. That would give Paris a home game against the No. 4 seed from the 3A-2.

The Eagles fall to a No. 3 seed with a loss AND a Perryville win over Booneville. That would mean the Eagles would travel to the third seed from the 3A-2 to start postseason play.

2A-4

Mountainburg (3-5, 3-3)

The Dragons take a No. 4 seed with a win Friday over Yellville-Summit and begin the playoffs with a trip to the No. 2 seed from the 2A-3. A loss drops Mountainburg to a fifth seed, meaning a road trip to the top seed from the 2A-3.