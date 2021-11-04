Sections
NWA, River Valley win prizes at Arkansas State Fair in Little Rock

by STAFF REPORTS | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Suzanne McEvoy (left) of Fort Smith was crowned 2021 Ms. Arkansas State Fair Oct. 23 in Little Rock. She is pictured with Renee Stone, 2020 Ms. Arkansas State Fair. Runners-up were Dana Huyck of Clinton, first runner-up, and Sara McCall of Alma, second runner-up. (Courtesy photo)

Winners from Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley were recently announced in several contests at the 2021 Arkansas State Fair, which concluded Oct. 24 in Little Rock.

They are:

PAGEANTS

Jr. Miss Arkansas State Fair, Sienna Miller, 14, daughter of Bettina and Jody Miller, Harrison, winner and best interview; Miss Arkansas State Fair, Elizabeth Durning, Ozark, fourth runner-up; Ms. Arkansas State Fair, Suzanne McEvoy, Fort Smith, winner, and Sara McCall, Alma, second runner-up; Sr. Miss Arkansas State Fair, Sheri Stell, Fort Smith, winner.

CANNING

Jams, blueberry, Josh Reynolds, Fayetteville, winner.

ARTS/CRAFTS

Arrangements, silk or dried, centerpiece, Tonya Patrick, Fayetteville, winner and best of show; embellished items, recycled household, Toni Kirkpatrick, Fayetteville, winner; water color, flower, Valerie Alsbrook, Fayetteville, winner; knitting, household item, hand knitted, Lynelle Spencer, Springdale, winner.

NEEDLEWORK

Embroidery, household items, bedroom, Pat Paul, Fayetteville, winner and best of show; needlework, thread hand work, Margaret Alsbrook, Fayetteville, winner; crewel-stamp embroidery, household, Margaret Alsbrook, Fayetteville, winner; crewel-stamp embroidery, mounted, Margaret Alsbrook, Fayetteville, winner; crewel-stamp embroidery, mounted cross, Margaret Alsbrook, Fayetteville, winner; sewn clothing, accessories, Valarie Alsbrook, Fayetteville, winner.

FOOD

Pies, Sarah Bryant, Fayetteville, second place; Hiland Dairy cooking contest, Sarah Bryant, Fayetteville, winner and best of show.

YOUTH TALENT

5-9 Division, dance solo, Lindon Miesner, Fayetteville, runner-up; dance group, Georgia Carter and Linda Miesner, Fayetteville, runner-up.

GOAT

Division 6, Addison Porter, Prairie Grove, champion.

LAMB

Overall market lamb, Addison Harlow, Prairie Grove, reserve champion; Southdown market lamb, Levi Weaver, West Fork, champion; and Natural Colored market lamb: Addison Harlow, Prairie Grove, champion.

BEEF

Hereford bull, Clay Huber, Subiaco, champion; Anjou bull, Macy Woodward, Farmington, champion; Maintainer bull, Jason Calhoon, Farmington, champion; Angus female, Jaci Whittmore, Berryville, champion and Clay Huber, Subiaco, reserve champion; Hereford female, Jill Emerson, Prairie Grove, champion and Caden Hunt, Waldron, reserve champion; Limousin/Lim-Flex female, Jacey Smith, Decatur, champion; Simmmental female, Jaci Whittmore, Berryville, champion; and Maintainer female, Jason Calhoon, Farmington, reserve champion.

Angus bull, Ty Potter, Everton, champion; Hereford bull, Braden Shotzman, Charleston, reserve champion; Main Anjou bull, Olivia Moore, Harrison, champion; Shorthorn bull, Lane Schluterman, Ozark, champion; Simsolution bull, Joshua Bailey, Elkins, champion; Angus female, Clay Huber, Subiaco, reserve champion; Chianina female, Reagan Amos, Gentry, champion; Hereford female, Jill Emerson, Prairie Grove, champion; and Limousin/Lim-Flex female, Jacey Smith, Decatur, champion and reserve champion.

Main Anjou female, Paisley Amos, Gentry, champion and Shawn Hertlein, Subiaco, reserve champion; Simmental female, Jaci Whittmore, Berryville, champion and Lauren Fancher, Huntsville, reserve champion; Charolais plus female, Halle Delk, Harrison, reserve champion; Maine Angus female, Abby Wilkins, Lamar, champion and Justin Calhoon, Farmington, reserve champion; Maintainer female, Ethan Hertlein, Subiaco, champion and Justin Calhoon, Farmington, reserve champion; and Simsolution female, Ava Thomason, Harrison, champion.

MARKET STEER

Angus Influenced, Collin Fields, Prairie Grove, champion and Olivia Moore, Harrison, reserve champion; Chianina influenced, Jaci Whittmore, Berryville, champion; Maine-Anjou Influenced, Jason Calhoon, Farmington, champion and Sean Wyatt Brister, Alma, reserve champion; Simmental Influenced, Olivia Moore, Harrison, champion and Katelynn Horn, Springdale, reserve champion; Crossbred, Emily Myers, Siloam Springs, champion and Klane Sisco, Western Grove, third overall; Overall, Emily Myers, Siloam Springs, reserve champion, Jason Calhoon, Farmington, fourth overall and Jaci Whittmore, Berryville, fifth overall.

Sheri Stell of Fort Smith (pictured) was crowned Senior Ms. Arkansas State Fair Oct. 23 in the pageant finals before a capacity crowd at Arkansas Hall on the State Fairgrounds in Little Rock. Tammy Toney, Judsonia, was first runner-up; and second runner-up was Deborah Daws of Heber Springs. (Courtesy photo)
Print Headline: NWA, River Valley win prizes at Arkansas State Fair in Little Rock

