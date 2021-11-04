100 years ago

Nov. 4, 1921

BENTONVILLE -- Exhibits of the work of the boys' and girls' agricultural clubs of the Fox Squirrel and Nicodemus school districts were held Friday, with cash prizes totaling $20, donated by the First National and the State bank of Siloam Springs. About 100 persons saw the exhibits which included pigs, chickens, calves, various garden and field products and a creditable display of sewing and canning club work. The exhibits at Fox Squirrel and Nicodemus closed the series of club and community fairs held over the county under the direction of County Farm Agent Earl Smith and Mrs. Elizabeth Temple, home demonstration agent. All the fairs were well attended and the young people engaged in club work aroused much interest in their work on the part of the general public.

50 years ago

Nov. 4, 1971

• Howard R. Cohn, 72, a prominent Little Rock clothier and founder of the Howard Cohn Co., died Wednesday after suffering a heart attack at the University of Arkansas-Texas A and M football game. Mr. Cohn began his career in the men's clothing and accessories business in the late 1920s after his discharge from the Army in World War I. In 1946, he opened the store that bears his name. He was well-known nationally in the trade organizations of his field and was a consultant to clothing designers. Mr. Cohn was a member of Congregation B'nai Israel.

25 years ago

Nov. 4, 1996

• A central Little Rock man was robbed after he refused to let a woman use his phone. Jack Hudson, 70, told police that a woman came to his door at 9 a.m. Sunday and asked to use the phone. He said he refused. Then a neighbor he knew, Gerald Presley, 41, asked to use the phone and he let the man in his house. While the neighbor was using the phone, the woman broke into the house, held a knife to Hudson and demanded money. After he gave her $22, she cut the phone line and fled, he told police. Presley said he did not know who the woman was.

10 years ago

Nov. 4, 2011

• Arkansas' recently rediscovered Apollo 17 moon rock will be put on display at the Museum of Discovery in Little Rock. The museum is home to the state's other moon rock, which came from the Apollo 11 mission. A bit over a month ago, Arkansas' Apollo 17 moon rock turned up in a box of papers from former President Bill Clinton's time as governor. The location of the rock and an accompanying plaque had been unknown for 35 years, since the items were presented to the state in 1976. The rock weighs about 1.142 grams, or 0.0025 pounds, and was encased in a Lucite ball. The rock is about the weight of 1 1/2 paper clips, and as long and wide as a paper clip. When it was given to Arkansas, the Lucite ball was attached to a plaque along with a small Arkansas flag that had been taken to the moon on Apollo 17 in 1972.