The world in brief: Iran still holding seized oiler, U.S. says

Iran still holding seized oiler, U.S. says

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- Iran seized a Vietnamese-flagged oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman last month and still holds the vessel, two U.S. officials told The Associated Press on Wednesday, revealing the latest provocation in Mideast waters as tensions escalate between Iran and the United States.

Iran's powerful paramilitary Revolutionary Guard troops took control of the MV Southys, a vessel that analysts suspect of trying to transfer sanctioned Iranian crude oil to Asia, on Oct. 24 at gunpoint. U.S. forces had monitored the seizure, but ultimately didn't take action as the vessel sailed into Iranian waters.

Iran celebrated its capture of the vessel in dramatic footage aired on state television, the day before the 42nd anniversary of the 1979 seizure of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran, and state broadcasters offered a series of contradictory reports about a confrontation between the guard and the U.S. Navy's Mideast-based 5th Fleet. State TV sought to cast the incident as an act of American aggression against Iran in the Gulf of Oman, with the U.S. Navy detaining a tanker carrying Iranian oil, and the Guard freeing it and bringing it back to the Islamic Republic.

Iranian officials heralded the ship's impoundment as a heroic act, with President Ebrahim Raisi lauding the Revolutionary Guard on Twitter. The country's oil minister, Javad Owji, thanked the guard for "rescuing the Iranian oil tanker from American pirates."

The U.S. officials dismissed Iran's version of events. Tehran also did not provide details of the ship's name, nor any explanation of why the Navy might target it. Iran's mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did officials at the Vietnamese Embassy in Washington.

Pair tied to sale of fake shots papers

THE HAGUE, Netherlands -- Two doctor's assistants in Amsterdam have been arrested on suspicion of selling fake covid-19 vaccination registrations, police in the Dutch capital said Wednesday.

Vaccination registrations are needed to get a covid-19 pass that people have to show to get into bars and restaurants in the Netherlands.

The announcement came a day after the Dutch government said it is extending the use of covid-19 passes to more public places starting Saturday, amid sharply rising infection rates and hospital admissions.

"Investigations show that the women helped dozens of people get a proof of vaccination without them having had a shot," Amsterdam police said in a statement. The women were alleged to have been paid from $580 to $1,160 for each vaccination certificate.

The women, ages 30 and 31, both worked in a general practitioner's practice in Amsterdam. Police said they discovered the fraud during an investigation into illicit drugs.

Tunisia anti-terror raid turns up tunnel

TUNIS, Tunisia -- An anti-terrorism raid in Tunisia uncovered a tunnel being dug in the vicinity of the French ambassador's residence from a house frequented by a known extremist, the Interior Ministry said Wednesday.

The ministry's statement did not indicate the tunnel's purpose or whether the ambassador's residence was a target.

It said anti-terrorism officials and prosecutors were investigating.

A tip-off alerted security services to suspicious activity at the house in La Marsa, a coastal suburb of the Tunisian capital, Tunis, where the French ambassador also lives, the Interior Ministry said. The ministry statement didn't say how close the house is to the French ambassador's residence. It did not say if there were any arrests.

The French Embassy said it had no comment.

Ukraine: Drill over, Russia troops remain

KYIV, Ukraine -- Ukraine complained Wednesday that Russia has kept tens of thousands of troops not far from the countries' border after war games as part of its attempts to exert pressure on its ex-Soviet neighbor.

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry's statement marked an about-turn from its denial of any Russian military buildup -- as reported in U.S. media -- just two days earlier.

The ministry said Wednesday that about 90,000 Russian troops are stationed not far from the border and in rebel-controlled areas in Ukraine's east. It said specifically that units of the Russian 41st army have remained in Yelnya, about 160 miles north of the Ukrainian border.

On Tuesday, Ukraine's Defense Minister Andriy Taran submitted his resignation and Ukrainian lawmakers quickly approved it Wednesday. Davyd Arakhamia, the head of the parliamentary faction of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Servant of the People party, said Taran had health problems.

Ukrainian media reported however that Zelenskyy's office was behind the resignation of Taran and four other ministers, who were also dismissed by parliament Wednesday.

The Kremlin has continuously stated that any troops' deployments on the territory of Russia is its internal business. "Russia maintains troops presence on its territory wherever it deems necessary," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday.