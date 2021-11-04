Philadelphia shifts traffic-stop focus

PHILADELPHIA — Mayor Jim Kenney ordered police Wednesday to stop pulling over drivers for low-level offenses that critics say lead to disproportionate stops of minority-group drivers, making Philadelphia the largest city government in the U.S. to ban what are sometimes called pretextual stops.

Kenney’s executive order puts a measure approved last month by the City Council — called the Driving Equality Bill — into effect.

It bans officers from pulling over vehicles solely for a handful of traffic offenses deemed “secondary violations,” such as improperly displayed registration or inspection stickers, and single broken taillights.

Advocates for law enforcement say such stops can uncover illegal drugs and weapons, noting that the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 1996 that they were acceptable. But critics say the practice has led to Black and Hispanic motorists being unfairly stopped and searched at high rates and sometimes being detained for small infractions.