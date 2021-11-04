Sections
PODCAST: Sitting down with Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn

by Matt Jones | Today at 3:43 p.m.

On this episode of the WholeHog Baseball Podcast, Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn joins Matt Jones.

The episode includes discussion about Van Horn having former players in the World Series, his early years in baseball and thoughts from this year's fall practice season.

The WholeHog Baseball Podcast publishes once each week during the season and periodically during the offseason. Our network also includes in-season and out-of-season podcasts on Arkansas football and basketball. Make sure to subscribe to our channels via Apple or Spotify.

