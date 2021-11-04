PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Fayetteville's Wasemiller ready to defend 6A state championship

ROGERS -- It was the race of Carson Wasemiller's cross country career so far, yet the defending Class 6A state girls champion admits she hardly remembers what she had actually done that day.

All the Fayetteville standout did was break the Oaklawn Park course record for a girls runner en route to her individual title last year in Hot Springs. Wasemiller covered the 5,000-meter course in 18 minutes, 14.o4 seconds and finished more than 25 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Mia Loafman of Rogers.

"That was just one of those miracle races where you just turn your brain off and run," Wasemiller said. "Honestly, I really don't remember that much of it. It was one of those races where you just run out of your mind. It's crazy.

"I think it's just a mentality thing, knowing that running isn't part of my identity. I really don't have to put a lot of pressure on myself that way. We were at a point of the season where I'm going to go out and run the best race and trust my training."

While Wasemiller has few memories of that race, Fayetteville cross country Coach Michelle Fyfe remembers it well. She kept a keen eye on her top runner as Wasemiller made her move just before the 1-mile mark and took the lead from the Rogers duo of Loafman, the 6A-West Conference winner last year, and Ali Nachtigal, the three-time state champion.

And once Wasemiller went out in front of the rest of the field, she pulled away and never gave anybody a chance.

"I watched her go from wire to wire," Fyfe said. "She was just so strong, and I remember just watching her lead grow. I just knew she was going to hit a super, crazy fast time, and I knew she had it in her."

This kind of success hasn't come easy for Wasemiller, who returns to the Hot Springs course for the first time since that record run when she competes this morning in the 6A state championship. Before she made her championship run, she spent most of her sophomore season in a battle with iron deficiency -- a problem she continues to fight this fall.

But when Wasemiller has her iron in check, her running talents are evident, no matter what course she faces. She can a quality race to open the fall campaign in McKinney, Texas, then she ran a strong race in the 6A-West meet last week when she won in 18:58.4 and helped her Fayetteville team capture the conference crown.

"This year has become a matter of believing in myself," Wasemiller said. "My goals are set a lot higher, and I really didn't know what I was capable of doing last year until the Lake Hamilton race last year at Oaklawn. It's different in knowing I have those goals I really want to achieve.

"I've been taking care of my body, and it's been a constant issue with iron struggles. It's been about nutrition and taking care of my body, knowing the right things to put into my body. It's made me able to reach my goals that way, and I'm running good when I take care of my body."

Fyfe expects other runners in the state to give Wasemiller a serious push through today's race, but she believes Wasemiller has what it takes to successfully defend her championship.

"She's coming back stronger, right at the right time," Fyfe said. "I'm expecting Carson to go out there and give it her all because that's what she does. She knows how to give 100 percent, and I'm thankful for that.

"She's a true talent, but she's also one of the sweetest human beings you'll ever meet. She's just maturing and becoming a woman. It's really been cool to watch her grow from when I was watching her run in seventh grade to now in the 11th grade. She's a rare gift and I'm thankful for her."