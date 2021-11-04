RIVER VALLEY REPORT: Booneville's Goers reaps reward

BOONEVILLE -- Mason Goers received his reward on Friday night for being a team player.

Goers moved to the offensive line this year as the Booneville Bearcats looked to replace every single lineman that graduated from last year's Class 3A quarterfinalist.

In Friday's 41-22 win over Paris, just as fullback Dax Goff was about to score, he was hit and lost the ball. It popped into the air where Goers, from his left tackle position, grabbed it and ran two yards into the end zone for a 35-10 lead on the second play of the fourth quarter.

"I haven't scored any in high school," Goers said. "So, it was a big deal."

Goers played fullback and tight end growing up and had scored touchdowns before so he did know what to do with the football in his hands.

"Kind of," Goers said. "It just popped up in my hands, and I just started running forward."

Goers along with fellow senior Casey Mattson made the switch to offensive line.

"They're kind of skilled kids and worked so hard this offseason," Booneville coach Doc Crowley said. "They put some weight on and got a lot stronger. We asked them to move to the offensive line for the betterment of the team. The type of kids those two are, without hesitation said 'yes sir.' Now, they're offensive linemen. Those two have really taken a lot of pride in it. They're seniors and it's been fun to watch them accept that role and take on that challenge. They've done a really good job."

They join sophomore center Matt Obar and junior guards Brett Welling and Johnny Barnes on a totally revamped line.

"There were a lot of unknowns with them," Crowley said. "We had an idea we'd be pretty good but they've exceeded our expectations. They've really just started to come into their own as a group. The best is yet to come with those guys."

Mattson missed the Booneville game due to an injury but should return soon. Cameron Osborne played in his place on Friday.

They've cleared the way for the top rushing team in the state with the Bearcats leading the state in rushing at 416 yards per game. Friday night was no different with the Bearcats churning out 459 yards on 49 carries behind a line that's clearing the way.

"We've been working hard," Goers said. "I love doing that for my team."

Booneville travels to Perryville on Friday in another key 3A-4 contest. If Booneville wins, the Bearcats will win the outright conference championship and secure the top seed in the playoffs.

SUBIACO ACADEMY

CHAMPIONSHIP FRIDAY

The Trojans easily dispatched Marshall on Friday night and now will play for a state title.

Wesley Schluterman threw for 115 yards and a touchdown to Brody Koch, and ran for 104 yards and touchdowns of 45 and 5 yards in a 48-12 win. Schluterman also ran for a pair of two-point conversion and threw a two-point pass to Justin Post.

The Trojans forced seven turnovers on Friday with Justin Luidens intercepting a pair of passes.

The win avenged a 64-32 loss in September to Marshall.

Friday, Subiaco Academy will play at Little Rock Episcopal for the big-school 8-man state championship. Episcopal defeated the Trojans, 36-8, three weeks ago in a regular season game. The championship is not recognized for the large schools that are playing 8-man football.

SOUTHSIDE

WIN AND THEY'RE IN

The Mavericks travel to Springdale on Friday in a winner-take-all type game to close the regular season.

The winner will secure the sixth seed from the 7A-West in the playoffs and travel to third seed from the 7A-Central, either North Little Rock or Cabot, in the first round of the playoffs.

Southside lost to Bentonville West, 34-14, on Friday.

NORTHSIDE

LIKELY IN AT NO. 5

The Grizzlies lost to Cabot on Friday and will hit the road in the playoffs.

Northside travels to Little Rock Southwest on Friday and still needs to win to secure the fifth seed from the 7A-Central in the playoffs.

Southwest earned its first official win in history on Friday with a 6-0 victory over Little Rock Central. Southwest was awarded a forfeit win over Little Rock Parkview earlier this season.

Northside lost, 28-21, to Cabot for its fourth loss in 7A-Central play, all to ranked teams.

Northside will likely travel to Bentonville West, likely the fourth seed in the conference. West could move up with a win over rival Bentonville on Friday. Then Northside could go to Rogers in the opening round.

OZARK

WRAPPED UP NO. 1

The Hillbillies wrapped up the top seed from the 4A-4 with Friday's 30-14 win over Lamar.

Ozark still needs to bear Waldron to earn the outright conference championship.

With the top seed, Ozark secures home field for the first three weeks of the playoffs provide they win until possibly a road trip in the semifinals.

The road is perilous for the Hillbillies, though, in their quadrant of the bracket with possibly Crossett and Arkadelphia awaiting in the second and third rounds, respectively.

PARIS

LICK WOUNDS

The Eagles put a gallant effort on Friday before dropping a 41-22 decision at Booneville.

Paris can still earn the second seed from the 3A-4 in the playoffs provided Booneville beats Perryville or a win over Danville.

On Friday, Paris had 394 yards of offense against Booneville and 18 first downs. The Eagles were within 35-22 late in the game with possession of the ball before losing a fumble to clinch the win for Booneville.

Duke Walker played sparingly in the second half for Paris with a nagging injury, two-way starter Mequell Elingberg, Caleb Yarnell and Dalton Bowen all left with injuries in the second half.

"We got beat up a little bit as well as losing the game," Paris coach Jeff Weaver said. "We'll lick our wounds, try to get healthy and make a run in the playoffs." Danville will be a challenge for the Eagles on Friday. Danville quarterback Lawson Wilkins completed 9-of-14 passes for 191 yards and four touchdowns and ran 30 times for 300 yards and touchdowns of 7, 74, 7 and 19 yards in a 57-41 win over Mayflower. He's thrown for 1,273 yards and 15 touchdowns and rushed for 1,160 yards and 13 scores.

CHARLESTON

WRAPPED UP NO. 1

The Tigers, too, have secured the top seed from the 3A-1 in the playoffs as well as the conference championship.

It wasn't easy, though, in a 24-19 win at West Fork on Friday. It marked the closest conference game of the season for the Tigers.

"West Fork played really well," Charleston coach Ricky May. "It was probably the worst game we've played all season, but a lot of that had to do with them. Some of it was the conditions, maybe even a little hangover from having a share of the conference. I'm hoping that's what it was. Maybe we got that one bad game out of the way."

Charleston mustered just 296 yards of offense, scored just two offensive touchdowns and committed a pair of turnovers.

Reese Merechka returned an interception 46 yards for a touchdown. Merechka and Brevyn Ketter ran for touchdowns, and Bryton Ketter also kicked a field goal.

CEDARVILLE

EVERYBODY ELSE

It's Charleston and everybody else in the 3A-1 going into Friday night.

Cedarville set itself up for a home playoff game after a 14-8 win over Mansfield on Friday.

The Pirates still have to win at Lincoln, which is coming off a thrilling 37-36 win over Lavaca.

"We're going to Lincoln, knowing that we have to win get a home playoff game," Cedarville coach Max Washausen said. "We've been playing well as a team, and I'm excited to keep that going."

Bulling fullback Hayden Partain carried the Pirates on Friday night with 31 carries for 187 yards and a touchdown.

"He led the way," Washausen said. "He carried the load."

With Darryl Kattich, the leading rusher in Class 3A, out, Cedarville turned to Partain.

"He's tough to take down," Washausen said. "He has those yards after contact. He's one of those old-school fullbacks."

Kattich will return on Friday.

Hackett can secure the second seed with a home win over Mansfield.

That leaves Lincoln, Lavaca and West Fork all still vying for playoff berths but still able to move up.

Lavaca has the toughest chore, travelling to rival Charleston on Friday. The Golden Arrows, though, can still earn a playoff berth with a loss provided West Fork loses to Greenland.

MOUNTAINBURG

PLAYOFF BOUND

The Dragons are in the Class 2A playoffs.

Mountainburg travels to Yellville-Summit on Friday with the winner taking the fourth seed and the loser claiming the fifth and final playoff berth.

Either way, it will be a long trip in the second Friday of November, going either to McCrory or East Poinsett County.

Bigelow, Hector and Quitman all have the top three seeds wrapped up in the 2A-4.