Rosanne Cash to receive Humanitarian Award from Just Communities of Arkansas

Singer-songwriter and author Rosanne Cash will be honored by Just Communities of Arkansas on Nov. 18 during the 57th Annual Humanitarian Award Celebration.

The recorded online event, which begins at 6 p.m., is free. See https://bit.ly/humanitarianaward2021 to register.

Cash, the daughter of Arkansas native and country music giant Johnny Cash, has released 15 albums and won four Grammy Awards. She has also written four books, including the memoir "Composed." In 2020, she was awarded with the Spirit of Americana Free Speech Award by the Americana Music Association and received an honorary doctorate from the Berklee College of Music.

She will receive the 2020-2021 Edward MacDowell Medal, awarded since 1960 to an artist who has made an outstanding contribution to American culture, according to press materials from Just Communities of Arkansas.

Cash is "one of the country's pre-eminent singer-songwriters and will join our illustrious group of inclusion and equity-building champions," the organization says.

Just Communities of Arkansas is also honoring Arkansas social justice advocate Dawn Jeffrey with the newly formed Good Trouble Award. Jeffrey is being recognized for her "commitment to consistently say and do something to combat unrighteousness, injustice and unfairness here in Arkansas."

Proceeds from donations and sponsorships will support Just Communities' statewide initiative, the Arkansas Peace & Justice Memorial Movement, according to the press release.

The Peace & Justice Memorial Movement is a community collective effort between Just Communities of Arkansas and the Washitaw Foothills Youth Media Arts & Literacy Collective, in collaboration with the Equal Justice Initiative, that seeks to transform local community landscapes to more accurately reflect our history of racial and economic injustice and promote long-term truth and reconciliation efforts.