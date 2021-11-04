Russia struggles to curtail spread of virus, deaths

MOSCOW -- Daily coronavirus cases and deaths in Russia remained at their highest numbers of the pandemic Wednesday as more regions announced that they were extending existing restrictions in an effort to tame the country's unrelenting surge of infections.

Russia's state coronavirus task force reported 40,443 new confirmed cases from a day earlier. It was the fifth time in seven days that the country reported more than 40,000 infections. The task force also reported a daily record of 1,189 covid-19 deaths.

Russia is five days into a nationwide nonworking period that the government introduced to curb the spread of the virus. Last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered many Russians to stay off work between Oct. 30 and Nov. 7. He authorized regional governments to extend the number of nonworking days, if necessary.

Officials in Russia's Novgorod region, 310 miles northwest of Moscow, said Monday that the time away from workplaces would last another week. Four other regions -- the Tomsk region in Siberia, the Chelyabinsk region in the Ural Mountains, the Kursk and the Bryansk regions southwest of Moscow -- followed suit Wednesday. The Smolensk region on the border with Belarus also extended the nonworking days, but only until Nov. 10.

"One nonworking week is not enough to break the chain of infection," Tomsk Gov. Sergei Zhvachkin said.

Governors of at least three other regions have said they were considering extending the non-working period.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday that no decision on a possible nationwide extension has been made.

In Moscow and the surrounding region, which together account for nearly 25% of new daily infections, the nonworking period will not be extended beyond Sunday, officials said.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said infection rates in the capital have "stabilized," and the governor of the Moscow region, Andrei Vorobyov, echoed his sentiment.

Certain restrictions will remain in place in the Russian capital, such as a stay-at-home order for older adults and a mandate for businesses to have 30% of their staffs work from home. Access to theaters and museums is limited to those who either have been fully vaccinated, have recovered from covid-19 within the past six months or can present negative coronavirus tests.

Russia's weekslong surge in infections and deaths comes amid low vaccination rates, lax public attitudes toward taking precautions and the government's reluctance to toughen restrictions.

Less than 35% of Russia's nearly 146 million people have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, even though Russia approved a domestically developed vaccine against the coronavirus months before most countries.

In all, Russia's state coronavirus task force has reported more than 8.6 million confirmed coronavirus cases and over 242,000 deaths in the pandemic -- by far the highest death toll in Europe.

Also Wednesday, the World Health Organization reported the number of coronavirus cases has risen in Europe for the fifth consecutive week, making it the only world region where covid-19 is still increasing.

In its weekly report on the pandemic, the U.N. health agency said new cases jumped by 6% in Europe compared with an 18% increase the previous week. The weekly number of new infections in other regions either fell or remained about the same, according to the report.

The sharpest drops were seen in the Middle East, where new cases decreased by 12%, and in Southeast Asia and Africa, where they fell by 9%.

Overall, 3 million new weekly cases were reported globally, the report states. The number of deaths from covid-19 worldwide rose by 8%, driven mainly by Southeast Asia, where deaths spiked by 50%.

The coronavirus infection rate was by far the highest in Europe, which reported about 192 new cases per 100,000 people, followed by the Americas, which had about 72 new cases per 100,000.

Information for this article was contributed by Daria Litvinova of The Associated Press.